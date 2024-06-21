Summary The Google Pixel 8 series introduced AI-generated wallpapers, but older devices missed out.

Android 15 beta version 3 includes a new option to share AI-generated wallpapers.

The Share button is located on the preview screen for new wallpapers, but the functionality is not working yet.

Wallpapers give us immense joy because they revive the drab feeling of aging devices whenever we change them. Like any other phone brand, Google regularly bundles exclusive wallpapers with every new phone it releases. Since the company started focusing on AI, it also introduced AI-generated wallpapers on the Pixel 8 series. However, people running other devices such as older Pixel phones haven't got a chance to check out such imagery. Interestingly, the update to Android 15 might just have the fix we’ve all been waiting for.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro shipped with on-device AI wallpaper generation. While the cheaper 8a was excluded, the utility is essentially a barebones text-to-image model which allows picking an art style and scene contents to create a bespoke wallpaper. The utility also has an Inspire me button if you aren’t feeling creative. This is quite similar to Emoji wallpapers introduced in Android 14, but the creations only stayed on your device.

Google recently updated Android 15 to beta version 3 ahead of the eventual stable release, quietly including an option to share these AI-generated images right from the wallpaper picker UI (via 9to5Google). While the UI components seem to be in place and bring up the Android share sheet when tapped, the option of sending or saving the created wallpaper doesn’t seem to work.

Sharing wallpapers made easier

Since we all love a good wallpaper here at Android Police, and AI unlocks several possible combinations, it would be remiss to skip over where this option to share wallpapers is located. @the_husbandalorian took to Threads to share that you'll find the new Share button in the revised card-style preview screen where you can see your wallpaper selection looks on the current home and lock screens.

The share button appears alongside a pencil icon you could use to refine the prompt used. The layout resembles the buttons under Google’s Emoji workshop wallpapers which arrange chosen emoji in various patterns on monochrome backgrounds. However, as we mentioned earlier, the sharing option doesn’t seem to work just yet, and we might need to wait for a future beta or even a stable build to finally benefit.