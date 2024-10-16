After months of testing, Google launched Android 15 on October 15, 2024. While the update doesn't introduce many visual changes, it brings significant upgrades, such as Private Space for hiding personal apps and improved multitasking features. To get the most from your Android 15 experience, you'll want to change a few settings right away. Here are the essential adjustments to make after you get the update.

7 Turn on Theft protection features

Keep your device secure with Android's new built-in safety features

Having your smartphone stolen is never a good situation. Google introduces new theft protection features with Android 15 to safeguard your data. These features lock your device and prevent unauthorized access if it's stolen.

The first feature, Theft Detection Lock, uses on-device sensors and AI to detect sudden movements, such as someone snatching your phone, and automatically locks the screen. The second feature, Offline Device Lock, kicks in when a thief takes your phone offline, turns it off to disable location tracking, or attempts to wipe your data.

The third and most useful feature is Remote Lock, which remotely locks your phone when you visit android.com/lock and enter your phone number. This feature ensures the phone can only be unlocked with its original password, giving you more time to track it down.

These features aren't exclusive to Android 15. You can activate them on most Android devices. Still, it seems Android 15 devices are receiving the update first. Here's how to set it up:

Open the Settings app. Search for "anti-theft" in the search bar or navigate to Google Services > All Services. Select Theft protection. Close Turn on the toggles for Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock to activate the protection features. Close

6 Secure your device's MAC Address on public Wi-Fi

Keep your privacy intact while using public networks

If you often connect to public Wi-Fi networks in cafés, airports, and malls, there's an important Android 15 setting you should change immediately. This feature activates MAC address randomization, which generates a new MAC address for your device every time you connect to a different Wi-Fi network.

This setting is crucial for protecting your privacy. It keeps your activity anonymous on public networks and prevents user profiling. You can also stop sharing your device's name on the network.

Open Settings. Select Network & internet and then tap Internet. Tap the gear icon next to your connected network. Select Privacy. Close Choose Use randomized MAC and turn off Send device name for added privacy. Close

5 Stop Bluetooth from re-enabling automatically

Prevent Bluetooth from turning back on after being disabled

One of the quirks of Android 15 is that Bluetooth automatically turns back on the day after you turn it off. While this might be convenient for some, if you prefer full control over when Bluetooth is active, there's a setting you should change. To prevent Bluetooth from automatically turning on the next day, follow these steps:

Open Settings. Tap Connected devices. Select Connection preferences. Tap Bluetooth. Close Turn off the Automatically turn on tomorrow toggle. Close

4 Enable Private Space

Keep your personal apps and data in a secure, private zone

One of the standout features of Android 15 is Private Space, which allows you to securely store personal data and apps in a hidden environment accessible only to them. This feature ensures that apps placed within Private Space are hidden from the device's launcher, notifications, and app list. However, Private Space is not activated by default. You must turn it on through the device settings. Here's how to set it up:

Open Settings. Navigate to Security & privacy. Select Private Space. Tap Set Up. You're prompted to create a new Google account. You can skip this step if not needed. Select Choose new lock. Close Create a lock for Private Space that differs from your device's main screen lock for added security. Close

You cannot transfer apps that are installed on your device into Private Space. Instead, you must download them from the Google Play Store while in a private space.

3 Display longer app names properly

Fix how app names appear on your launcher

The app names often get cut off in the launcher on smaller-screen Android devices like the Google Pixel 8a. This makes it difficult to identify apps unless you memorize their icons or use the search bar. Android 15 addresses this issue by allowing you to display full app names in the launcher. Here's how to activate it

Tap and hold on an empty area of your home screen. Select Home settings from the options. Scroll down to App list settings. Close Toggle on Show long app names. Close

2 Improve color contrast

Material You can sometimes make menus hard to read — here's how to fix it

Google's Material You is a great feature that customizes your device's theme based on your wallpaper colors. However, this can make on-screen text and elements hard to read. With Android 15, you can adjust the color contrast for better readability.

You'll choose from three contrast levels: Default, Medium, and High. Selecting Medium or High increases the contrast of UI elements, improving visibility. While this option was available in Android 14, Android 15 places it front and center. Here's how to adjust it:

Open Settings. Go to Display & touch. Select Color contrast. Close Choose the contrast level that works best for you. Close

1 Switch your default wallet app

Change your default wallet app for more convenient payments

You may not prefer Google Wallet for contactless payments and might rely on your bank's app, either due to limited support or for added security. Previously, when making NFC payments, you opened the app through the launcher, which could be inconvenient. With Android 15, Google makes it easy to change your default wallet, allowing you to access it from Quick Settings with a tap. Here's how to set it up:

Go to Settings. Select Apps. Tap Default apps. Choose Wallet app and select your preferred app as the default. Close

Android 15 doesn't get the credit it deserves

Android 15 might not feel like a huge upgrade. While some highly anticipated features, like the 80% charging limit, are arriving later with QPR 1, there are still plenty of settings you can change to improve your experience. Explore the new security features introduced in Android 15 to get the most out of this latest update.