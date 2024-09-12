Key Takeaways Android 15 may simplify nighttime scrolling by integrating "Extra Dim" into the brightness slider.

The ability to lower phone screen brightness levels and color intensity promotes eye comfort and relaxation, especially during nighttime.

Android offers features like Bedtime mode and various sleep tracking apps for users to improve sleep quality.

Sometimes, smartphone operating systems can be a bit too complicated. While everyone is different, and Android always tries to cater to the largest number of people and phones possible, there are many settings that most will want to change immediately on Android 15. One of those overly complicated settings got added years ago, and it seems like an upcoming version of Android may be making nighttime scrolling simpler.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 was released earlier today, and string sleuths and code scratchers are already diving deep to see all the hidden breadcrumbs Google has left behind. Mishaal Rahman reported for Android Authority that Google is preparing to make it simpler to lower both the brightness levels of your phone’s screen and the intensity levels of your display’s colors. Extra Dim, which is a feature that originally came out on Android 12, is seemingly about to be replaced by the brightness slider in a move that makes too much sense. As of now, users need to manually enable and turn off “Extra Dim” mode when they want the screen to go darker than it can via the brightness slider. Android Authority’s findings suggest that, upon enabling a setting in the phone’s display settings, all users have to do is turn the phone’s brightness slider down to reach these dark levels.

Go to sleep

While you won’t be turning your phone’s brightness settings all the way down during the day or in direct sunlight, having the ability to use your phone without eye strain from brightness late is important. While this won't be a new feature when it is released, being able to more easily turn your brightness all the way down shouldn’t have been as moderately annoying as it currently is. There’s a reason dark themes are so loved and requested (like in Google Drive’s case); it’s just more relaxing for our eyes.

Getting a good night’s sleep is important, but with all the distractions around us, it can be quite challenging. Android unveiled its Bedtime mode back in 2020, and with it comes silenced notifications, a grayscale display, and more. Likewise, Samsung’s Sleep and Apple’s Do Not Disturb modes aim to do the same thing. There are a lot of great sleep tracking apps available on Android nowadays, such as Sleep Cycle or Sleep as Android, but if you have the money, we think that the Ultrahuman Ring Air is well worth it, and Android Police’s Sanuj Bhatia recently talked about why it made him ditch his Apple Watch for health tracking.