Key Takeaways The new Pixel 9 series shipped with Android 14, not Android 15, which is atypical for Google's software release cycle.

Google's change in OS update release strategy might benefit Android 15 with better platform stability, but is also leading to a longer delay for the OTA than ever before.

The long wait for the Android 15 OTA update might end in October, but specifics remain uncertain.

Google announced the Pixel 9 series earlier this month, but shipped the devices off to customers with Android 14, just like it did with the Pixel 8 in 2023. This came after the company recently ditched its rhythmic release schedule for security updates, instead only shipping monthly patches when they're ready. This trend towards a more irregular software release cadence seems to be continuing, as a reliable source just shared that we might be in for one of the longest delays between the source code release and an OTA update for Android 15.

One could say the Pixel 9 never should've shipped with Android 15 because its launch was moved up nearly two months, almost as though Google was intentionally depriving the phone of a year's worth of updates from the promised seven-year support window. However, Android researcher Mishaal Rahman says Google hasn't finished Android 15 development yet, and it might need more than a month to complete (via Android Authority).

Google typically releases Android updates the same day it makes the source code public. Compiling data for all the major releases since Android 10, Rahman notes Google only slipped up once, with a 15-day delay for the Android 12 OTA on Pixel phones. One could also point fingers towards Google's partnership with several other smartphone OEMs giving them permission to release their own Android 15 beta build versions alongside Pixels.

There's a good reason for the long wait

Rahman reassures early adopters that platform stability is one of the biggest reasons for Google devs to delay the Android 15 release. While we love these updates for new features and the latest security patches they bring, they are also testing grounds for every app you use, so squashing all the bugs is essential to ensure a smooth experience for everyone on the OS.

A Google spokesperson didn't have anything to tell Rahman when questioned for comment, but an internal source mentioned the possibility of the OTA release sometime in October, maybe even in the middle of the month — a full 30 days or more after the source code is expected to go public next week. However, the release date is always subject to change, since the company doesn't have a schedule set in stone anymore. If you are eager, though, you can test-drive android beta builds to stay ahead of the curve. The first QPR Beta build dropped last week.