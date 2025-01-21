The first public beta build of Android 16 is scheduled to drop any day now, with Google's development timeline showing a Beta 1 milestone release in January 2025. But before that kicks off, the beta build that will eventually become the March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop just received its final scheduled update.

Google announced Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 on Reddit today, with release notes highlighting a number of minor fixes in addition to one that resolves an issue that caused devices to restart when making phone calls. This new version has a build number of BP11.241210.004 and includes the January 2025 security patches.

Developer- and user-reported issues Fixed issues that could cause a device to restart when making a phone call. (Issue #379051274, Issue #390594506)

Fixed an issue where trying to resume an app from the app overview would return to the home screen instead. (Issue #385017194)

Fixed issues where the language picker menu (accessed by long-pressing the spacebar) changed the window, which caused the IME to hide in apps that had set their softInputMode to STATE_ALWAYS_HIDDEN . (Issue #388201594, Issue #386972825)

to . (Issue #388201594, Issue #386972825) Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a clicking sound in the background while recording video. (Issue #385998260)

Fixed an issue that caused wireless charging to stop functioning in some cases. (Issue #379301921) Other resolved issues Fixed an issue that could cause devices to crash after starting an exercise on a connected Wear OS device.

Fixed an issue with null pointer exceptions that sometimes caused the system UI to crash.

Fixed an issue that caused the Android Beta Feedback app to crash sometimes when submitting a bug report.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.

This is the final Android 15 beta, barring any 0.x bug fix releases

According to Android expert Mishaal Rahman, this is the final major-version beta build for Android 15 QPR2. Considering Google's sped-up timeline for Android 16, there are no other Android 15 Quarterly Platform Release builds in the pipeline, meaning this is likely Android 15's final beta update. The one caveat to that, as Rahman points out, is that Google could still release a 0.x hotfix build if there's a particularly egregious bug in this release.

Today's update is being made available for 2021's Pixel 6 series, as well as all Google phones, tablets, and foldables released since then. The new version has already begun rolling out, though Google says it may take up to 24 hours to reach all devices. To see if it's available to you, make sure your Pixel is enrolled in the Android Beta Program and head to Settings → System → Software updates → System update, then tap the Check for updates button.