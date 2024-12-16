Android 16 is on the horizon, due out months sooner than originally expected — but that doesn't mean Google is done with Android 15 quite yet. With the condensed schedule, there probably won't be a third quarterly platform release for Android 15, but we're still eagerly anticipating the March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop. That version just got one step closer to release today with a somewhat unexpected update.

Google announced Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 on its subreddit today, which was a bit surprising with the holidays fast approaching. The release notes are chock-full of bug fixes — just not much else. The new version carries a build number of BP11.241121.010 on eligible devices, which include all of Google's Android devices from the Pixel 6 to present.

Today we’re sending you an Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 (BP11.241121.010) that includes the following fix: Fixed an issue that prevented the "ANGLE preferences" option from being accessed in developer options. (Issue #379196574)

Fixed an issue that prevented some glucose sensor devices from connecting. (Issue #378816128)

Fixed issues that caused a long delay while selecting options to place a call. (Issue #379266329, Issue #378854091)

Fixed an issue that prevented the "Limit to 80%" option in charging optimization settings from being enabled. (Issue #378800194)

Fixed null pointer issues that could cause devices to unexpectedly crash or restart. (Issue #378856187, Issue #381894854)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Pixel Fold devices to stop responding while unfolded. (Issue #379387626)

Fixed a bug of inconsistent behavior during switch from ASHA to LE Audio and back, ensuring the audio always pauses when switching.

Fixed a bug that causes L2CAP connection failure with error reason code 3 after a phone reboot due to incorrect security level saving during pairing, leading to a security check failure on Bluetooth reset.

Fixed a bug that allowed LE links to remain unencrypted on reconnection with bonded devices, potentially exposing sensitive data to attackers.

Fixing a bug of Bluetooth HAL crashes or gets stuck when Bluetooth LE audio hardware offload is disabled.

Several of the fixes address Bluetooth issues, particularly with LE Audio. And a pesky bug with external blood sugar sensors not being recognized that has permeated multiple beta programs appears to have finally been resolved.

Of note, the new Limit to 80% charging option introduced in the December Pixel Feature Drop is now fully functional, whereas before, the setting would refuse to toggle on. This is particularly exciting for heavy users who often stay tethered to a power cable, as enabling the new setting also activates passthrough charging on your Pixel.

This isn't the biggest update, with Google itself even saying it's simply meant to add the "next round of refinements" on top of QPR2 Beta 1. Considering the timing, however, it's likely that this is Google's final update of 2024 — the stable channel is already on the December Feature Drop, and Android 16 doesn't absolutely need a second developer preview build before New Year's. That said, there are two bullets on the Android 16 timeline before an expected public beta in January, so it's possible we'll see one more.

If you're interested in trying today's release, opt your Pixel into the Android Beta Program and head to Settings → System → Software updates → System update → Check for update. The update is already live, so it should appear immediately — we're seeing download sizes in the 300–500MB range. For those who like a challenge, there's also the manual method of flashing the factory images or sideloading the OTA with ADB.

Thanks: Armando, Moshe, and Eduardo!