Key Takeaways Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 has been released, bringing a variety of bug fixes.

According to sources, the code also sheds light on a new Quick Settings menu divided into categories.

This could later lead to bigger changes that are slated to arrive with Android 16.

Android 15 was recently released for Pixel devices, finally giving users a chance to check out some extremely unique features. And while the dust has yet to settle, those on the beta track are getting hit with something new today with the release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3. The release primarily brings a bunch of new fixes, along with improvements to current audio controls.

While there doesn't appear to be anything too exciting in the latest beta release, there's a lot of underlying code to go through that could give us clues about what to expect in future releases of Android. AssembleDebug (Shiv) posted on X ahead of the Beta 3 release that the latest update contains strings that suggest Google will change the Quick Settings tile, organizing them into categories.

Quick Settings changes are coming

AssembleDebug managed to go even deeper by sharing that there will be categories like "Accessibility, Connectivity, Display, Privacy, Unknown and Provided by apps." Of course, there could always be more to this, which will no doubt surface over the next few days as people begin to peep into the code of Beta 3.

While this is quite interesting, we know that this is just the beginning of the changes slated to arrive with the Quick Settings menu, as there were earlier indications that some big changes would be coming in the near future.

Although a little ways off, we reported just last month that Android 16 may introduce a new way to interact with the Quick Settings and notifications panel. It's unclear whether this will be popular, but there are already some manufacturers that are currently doing this.

It appears that Samsung is also poised to introduce this kind of interface in One UI 7. With that said, if you're a Pixel user and want to download the latest beta of Android, you can now do so by heading into the Settings menu.

The OTA update is available for all modern and supported Pixel devices, and comes at under 2.5GB. If you've never downloaded a beta before, make sure you join the beta program first to understand all the details before moving forward. While it should be pretty stable, there could always be issues that may affect everyday use.