While Android is certainly a mature operating system when it comes to smartphones, it still has a long way to go before it can go toe to toe with desktop operating systems. One area where Android falls behind desktop OSes is input. Google has been working on improving input support in Android, though, with the recent Android 15 release bringing three new keyboard accessibility features. In the next release, Google may add yet another keyboard accessibility feature, one that compensates for the lack of a mouse.

When you connect a physical keyboard to an Android device, you’re able to adjust some settings for it by opening the Settings app and going to System → Keyboard → Physical keyboard. On this page, you can change the keyboard layout and see the list of keyboard shortcuts. If you’re on Android 14, you can also change the behavior of modifier keys, and if you’re on Android 15, you can enable some keyboard accessibility features. These keyboard accessibility features currently include:

Sticky keys: Press one key at a time for shortcuts instead of holding keys down together

Press one key at a time for shortcuts instead of holding keys down together Bounce keys: The keyboard ignores quickly repeated presses of the same key within 500 ms

The keyboard ignores quickly repeated presses of the same key within 500 ms Slow keys: Adjusts the time it takes for a key press to activate to 500 ms

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 signals a change

Hidden within the latest Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 release is a fourth keyboard accessibility feature called mouse keys. Mouse keys is a feature that lets you use the physical keyboard to control the mouse. When it rolls out, you’ll be able to use the numeric keypad (numpad) to move the mouse pointer around.

If you have a keyboard with a dedicated numpad on the right, it’s easy to picture how the key to mouse movement binding will work. Since the number 1 is at the bottom left, the mouse pointer will move slightly down and to the left if you press it. If you press 9, the pointer will instead move slightly up and to the right.

Mouse keys might come in handy if you only have a physical keyboard with you and you aren’t close enough to (or can’t) touch the screen. If you’ve hooked your Google Pixel 9 up to a TV to watch something and don’t want to get off the couch, for example, the mouse keys feature would let you navigate the screen entirely using just keyboard presses. The feature would especially help with Android apps that don’t support full keyboard navigation, which there are still plenty of, considering most Android apps are built around touch screen navigation.

Although I was able to activate the mouse keys feature on my Google Pixel 9 running Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, it seems the feature isn’t fully working yet in this build. Only the keys to move the pointer up, up and to the left, and up and to the right were working for me. I wasn’t able to move the mouse pointer left, right, or down, and I also wasn’t able to perform a left or right click. However, it’s likely that Android will use the same key bindings as Windows and other desktop OSes, given that these bindings are just based on the key layout seen in most numpads. Therefore, it’s likely the key for left click will be the forward slash (/), the key for right click will be the minus sign (-), and the key for both buttons will be the asterisk (*).

Google could roll out the mouse keys feature in the next Android 15 QPR1 beta, assuming it’s finished by then. If they do, then this feature will become generally available for Pixel devices in the December stable update and to all other Android devices in next year’s Android 16 release.