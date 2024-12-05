Every Pixel Drop update brings a new version of the Android platform, whether it be a major platform release or a minor quarterly platform release. Google’s December Pixel Feature Drop update is no different.

Google is rolling out a new update to Pixel devices today that brings the first quarterly release of Android 15 to the mix. Here’s all the new Android features in Android 15 QPR1.

Desktop windowing is finally here

With Android 15 QPR1, Android finally has proper desktop windowing support. While the update doesn’t bring the full-fledged desktop mode experience (à la Samsung DeX) that many were hoping for, it does allow for better multitasking in general.

When desktop windowing is active, the taskbar is pinned to the bottom and shows running apps plus pinned apps. Apps are opened in floating freeform windows that can be resized and dragged around on screen. Each app window has a header bar — like the title bar on traditional desktop operating systems — that houses various controls like a dropdown to change the windowing mode, a maximize button, and a close button.

Close

Unfortunately, desktop windowing is currently only available for large screen devices, which means it’s only available on the Pixel Tablet right now. If you have a Pixel Tablet, though, you’ll see a pill at the top of most apps. Press and hold this pill then drag it anywhere on screen to reopen the app in a freeform window. You can also tap the pill and then select the “desktop windowing” button from the dropdown menu or, if you have a physical keyboard connected, you can press Command + Ctrl + Down. To exit desktop windowing, just close all freeform windows, drag the pill of any window to the top of the screen, or press Command + H on a keyboard.

Android’s desktop windowing mode is still pretty barebones compared to what’s available on desktop operating systems, but it should prove pretty useful for tablets nonetheless.

Lock screen widgets make a return

Android used to let you put widgets on the lock screen, but that functionality was removed back in 2015 with Android 5.0 Lollipop. Lock screen widgets are finally back in Android 15 QPR1, but just like with desktop windowing, it’s only available on tablets.

If you have a Pixel Tablet, then you can add widgets to the lock screen by swiping inward from the right edge. This will surface the widget area. Tap customize to open the widget editor where you can add, reorder, or remove widgets.

Close

Once widgets are added, they’re visible without authentication, so be careful about which widgets you choose to display on the lock screen. However, tapping on a widget to open an app will trigger an authentication check, so at least random people won’t have access to all your data — just whatever’s visible on the widget.

Note that if you use a third-party Android launcher, you may notice that you can’t add a widget. This is because third-party launchers need to be updated to support the widget picker intent that the system sends out. A workaround for this is to change the launcher back to the stock one, set up your lock screen widgets, and then revert to the third-party launcher of your choice.

New Settings homepage

The Settings homepage is now a bit more organized in Android 15 QPR1. Similar menu items are now grouped together in visually distinct sections. For example, “Network & Internet” is now placed together with “Connected devices” in its own card. The “Google” menu is now placed at the very top, and for many users, it now shows your Google Account’s name and profile picture instead of just “Google.”