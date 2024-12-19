Summary Users who opted out of the Android 15 QPR1 beta program to avoid QPR2 can now finally exit beta and join the stable release.

The update allows users to return to the stable channel without the need to wipe their devices.

Navigate to Settings → System → Software updates → System update and confirm the 'Android Beta Exit No Data Wipe' option.

Users on Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1 that opted out of the Android beta program to avoid QPR2 beta can now finally get back into the stable channel without having to wipe their device.

The tech giant has released an OTA update to bring Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1 users back to the stable release. This comes soon after Google released a second Android 15 QPR2 beta to fix bugs.

The OTA update, which was first spotted by 9to5Google, began landing widely earlier today with a reported size of 10.48 MB (may vary slightly depending on your device), and it takes users back to the December security patch. Although arriving later than normal, especially considering that Android 15 QPR1 began rolling out in stable roughly two weeks ago, the OTA finally gives users the option to hop back on Android 15's stable channel without having to wipe their Pixel device.

Installation:

Navigate to Settings → System → Software updates → System update.

→ → → Confirm the 'Android Beta Exit No Data Wipe' option.

For what it's worth, several users on Reddit have reported receiving the OTA as far back as 10 days ago, but it looks like the update is rolling out more widely now.

What are users that opted out of the beta program missing out on?

Android 15 QPR 2 Beta 1 already allows beta testers to utilize new Priority Modes, which were first believed to debut with Android 16. Essentially a beefed up version of DND, Priority Modes offer users more granular control with options to customize interruptions, schedules for modes to automatically be enabled/disabled at certain times of the day.

While not very different from regular DND, the new modes should be extremely useful in situations where you want no disturbances at a certain time, while letting a few notifications and apps pass through at a different time. For example, you'll be able to set a bedtime mode that automatically kicks in at your designated sleeping time. This mode can be customized to block all notifications, calls, and other disturbances. Complementing that can be a work mode that kicks in at say 9am, and only lets notifications from family members and colleagues pass through.

Android 15 QPR 2 Beta 1 will make up the March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop.

Thanks: Moshe