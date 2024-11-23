Key Takeaways Google is rolling out a surprise Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1 update for Pixel devices.

The build fixes some notable bugs, including issues with NFC payment failing.

Your Pixel will only get this update if it is still running Android 15 QPR1 Beta.

Google ended the Android 15 QPR1 Beta program for Pixels following the release of the third beta in late October and commenced beta testing the QRP2 build soon after. It also released the first Developer Preview of Android 16 earlier this week for developers to experience. Now, out of nowhere, Google is rolling out a QPR1 Beta 3.1 update for Pixel devices with some notable bug fixes.

The Android 15 QRP1 Beta 3.1 carries the build number AP41.240925.012 and packs several important bug fixes. Below are all the changes as per Google's official release notes:

Fixed an issue where tapping media controls closed the notification shade but didn't open the app.

Fixed an issue where long pressing the device entry icon didn't work when there were many notifications and the notification shelf was overlapping the lock icon.

Fixed an issue that prevented proper volume control for some Bluetooth devices.

Fixed an issue that caused the Material You, wallpaper-derived color options to be very similar.

Fixed an issue that caused the scrollbar in the system settings to be sized and styled inconsistently.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused NFC payments to fail.

Fixed an issue where translations in Indonesian and Hebrew didn't display correctly for apps that are targeting Android 14 (API level 34) or lower.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, camera, connectivity, localization, accessibility, and interactivity.

As evident from the changelog, there are no major bug fixes that would require Google to send out this OTA out of the blue, especially since it has already released Android 15 QPR2 and Android 16 DP1. Still, they address some noticeable issues, including the media player not opening and an issue with NFC payments failing.

The build also fixes a major bug with Material You-theming that limited it to generating four color palettes.

Google says Pixel devices that are a part of the public beta program and are still on the Android 15 QPR1 beta channel will get the OTA update to Beta 3.1. If your Pixel is running QPR2 or Android 16 DP1, you cannot install this build.

If you exited the Android beta program and your Pixel is still running Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3, you can enroll again and get the QPR1 Beta 3.1 update. In some cases, some Reddit users report being offered an OTA to Android 15 QPR2 instead.

If that happens, reboot your device and try again. Alternatively, you can sideload the Beta 3.1 OTA if your Pixel is on Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.