Android 15 is finally available in stable for Pixel devices, so Google's beta program is a lot easier to follow along with nowadays. Instead of developing two concurrent prerelease builds, the company is focused entirely on Android 15 QPR1, soon to be released as the December 2024 Pixel Feature Drop . Today, that new version got one step closer to a stable release.

Mishaal Rahman was first to report the new firmware after spotting the build number for today's update (AP41.240925.009) when the company uploaded the new DSU images. Google has since confirmed the rollout with a post on its Android Beta subreddit, noting a security patch level of October 2024. The company also supplied the following release notes, highlighting a laundry list of bug fixes:

Today we’re sending you an Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 (AP41.240925.009) that includes the following fix: Fixed an issue that sometimes caused notifications to be displayed with some content that was cut off. (Issue #369022573)

Fixed an issue with system memory paging that sometimes caused devices to crash and restart. (Issue #370281133, Issue #363067081)

Fixed an issue where the volume buttons didn't work when connected to certain Bluetooth devices. (Issue #370700569, Issue #362542656, Issue #362115174, Issue #369774572)

Fixed an issue where some app icons on the home screen were displaying the default system icon instead of the app's icon. (Issue #335579823)

Fixed an issue that caused a device to run slowly and sometimes crash when switching back to the primary user from the secondary user. (Issue #339635839)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system UI to crash. (Issue #370214367)

Fixed an issue for foldable devices where the screen sometimes went blank when unfolding the device. (Issue #367324432)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented users from interacting with heads-up notifications.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system to crash while taking a bug report.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.

Fix a crash in BluetoothDevice.getType() that occurred primarily in the testing environment when Bluetooth resources were reused between virtual device instances.

Improved LE Audio volume control by enabling independent adjustment of each connected sink's volume using the UI and limiting volume key adjustments to the primary sink.

Notably, the last two bullets address Bluetooth connectivity issues. It's possible these may fix the problems we had previously seen on the new Pixel 9 Pro — user reports following the stable Android 15 update earlier this month seem to indicate as much, so we're cautiously optimistic that the issue is fixed on the beta channel as well.

Code sleuth AssembleDebug noted on his Telegram channel that this build contains new strings suggesting Google will soon organize Quick Settings tiles into categories, making new toggles easier to find. The sections seen were Accessibility, Connectivity, Display, Privacy, Unknown, and Provided by apps. This appears to be part of Google's larger initiative to revamp the Quick Settings area in the mold of Apple's recently expanded Control Center.

The October 2024 Android Security Bulletin flew under the radar with Android 15's stable release grabbing headlines, but it fixed several important bugs. A total of 28 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures were shored up, all of which were deemed high-severity. Google's Pixel-specific Security Bulletin for October outlines another 29 fixes arriving with this build, and while most were for moderate-severity CVEs, six addressed high-severity issues, and an additional five (CVE-2024-47012, CVE-2024-47016, CVE-2024-47024, CVE-2024-47027, and CVE-2024-47035) were deemed to be critical vulnerabilities.

So far, details about these critical vulnerabilities are sparse, but Google has disclosed that one (CVE-2024-47012) dealt with an issue with the Pixel modem, another (CVE-2024-47016) fixed a problem with the Android Package Inspector (AC-PM), and the rest addressed vulnerabilities in TrustyOS, Android's Trusted Execution Environment.

The update is already in the process of rolling out, and we're seeing it on several of our devices with a download size in the range of 400–500MB. To see if it's available on your Pixel, head to Settings → System → Software updates → System update → Check for update. Alternatively, you can download the OTA file or factory images and manually apply the update with Google's Android Flash Tool.

Thanks: Eduardo and Moshe