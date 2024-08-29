Key Takeaways Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1 fixes random reboots for those who had QPR1 Beta 1 installed.

Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL users can now join the QPR1 beta program for Android 15, which will eventually be released as the December Pixel Feature Drop.

Those who were on the old Android 15 beta channel and wish to receive the stable build of Android 15 in October should unenroll from the beta program now and refuse this update.

Google is in an awkward place with Android 15 at the moment. We had hoped to see a stable build of the update along with the Pixel 9 series, and when that didn't happen, we still had our fingers crossed for a September release.

Then, Google itself indirectly confirmed that the new version won't be official on Pixels until October — but at the same time, it needs to prepare its December Pixel Feature Drop, so it kicked off a second Android 15 beta program while the first was still ongoing.

Now, that new beta build is getting its first update, and it's adding support for the Pixel 9 series in the process.

Google announced Android 15 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1) Beta 1.1 on Reddit today, and its release notes explain that the main fix is meant to put an end to the random reboots people had been experiencing with the first build. And from our limited testing, it appears to resolve the stuttering issue some users had encountered.

However, not shown in the release notes is the fact that this new version is available for the Pixel 9 series for the first time. Users of the standard Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL can now opt into the beta program to try Android 15 and the December Pixel Feature Drop today. The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold are not included with this release, but these phones won't hit store shelves until next week.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1 (August 2024) This minor update to Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 includes the following fix:

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause a device to restart unexpectedly (Issue #361916913). All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 1.1.

Note: See top open issues for the latest list of issues that have been reported by developers and users.

As we reported on Pixel 9 launch day, Google's new phones buck past trends by shipping with an OS version that was first released last year. However, this isn't the first time Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL users have had access to a beta version of Android 15 — last week, Google's non-QPR beta program welcomed these same devices with the release of Android 15 Beta 4.2.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1 rollout details

Google says every Pixel phone, tablet, and foldable, from 2021's Pixel 6 to those new Pixel 9s, will be offered today's update if it's enrolled in the beta program.

Importantly, those who wish to receive the stable Android 15 update through standard means should not install today's update. Instead, unenroll your device from the beta program and dismiss any notifications about the QPR1 Beta 1.1 update. When Android 15 goes stable in October, you'll be able to accept the OTA — otherwise, you'd need to wipe your device to manually flash it with Android 15 stable if you installed today's update.

For beta testers interested in trying out the December Pixel Feature Drop before it goes official, you should receive Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1 within the next 24 hours. We've already received it on several devices, and the download ranges in size from 4MB to 400MB, depending on whether you already had QPR1 Beta 1 installed or if you were on an older version.

To install this new version, head to Settings → System → Software updates → System update → Check for update. If nothing shows up there and you just can't wait, you can flash the OTA file or factory images using the manual method.

Thanks: Moshe, Eduardo, and Armando