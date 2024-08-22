Highlights Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 is ready for download on Google devices, with stable release expected in December.

Most Google Pixel devices compatible with Android 15 beta program can sign up now to test this beta version. Pixel 9 series not eligible.

The initial release date for stable Android 15 is still unknown.

Android 15 is still in beta, but nonetheless, Google's charging ahead with development on its first Quarterly Platform Release update. As reported on Mishaal Rahman's Android News Feed Telegram channel, Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 is available to download now on Google devices going back to the Pixel 6, excluding the new Pixel 9 series.

Android's QPR updates are the foundation of the Pixel series' quarterly Feature Drop updates. The most recent was in June, based on Android 14 QPR3; Android 15 QPR1 should be released this December.

Devices currently enrolled in the Android 15 beta program should receive an over-the-air update to QPR1 Beta 1. As the system update dialog notes, rolling back to stable Android 14 from Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 will require a factory reset of your device. If you want to switch back to stable Android releases without wiping your device, you can hop off the beta now and wait for stable Android 15, which should be released relatively soon. If you do install QPR1 Beta 1, your next easy off-ramp will be QPR1's stable release in December.

If you're looking to hop on the Android 15 beta program starting with QPR1 Beta 1, you can sign up on Google's Android Beta for Pixel site with any of these phones:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Generic system images are also available. The recently released Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL aren't eligible for this beta release. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are, though, which is a little peculiar — as Rahman's Telegram points out, those phones aren't currently guaranteed updates after this October, and the stable Android 15 QPR1 release is expected in December.

We're installing Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 right now

We're only just installing Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 on our own devices, and as of writing, Google hasn't updated its developer resources with info about the latest release, so we're not sure what changes the new beta brings just yet.

Much like with Android 15, last year's Android 14 QPR1 beta test also started before stable Android 14 made its way to our phones. This year's new Pixel phones launched with last year's Android 14, though — a series first for Pixel. Google hasn't shared when we should expect stable Android 15 to roll out. Stable Android 14 landed in early October last year, a few weeks after its QPR1 beta began in September.