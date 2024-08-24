Key Takeaways Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 brings a new Quick Settings tile animation and haptic feedback enhancements.

The updated animation and haptics are experienced when long-pressing certain tiles, such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

These changes should appear globally with the first Android 15 Feature Drop, scheduled for late 2024.

Google released Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 earlier this week for a handful of Pixel devices (barring the Pixel 9), giving users an idea of what's to come with Android 15's first Feature Drop. We've already learned that the software could bring some significant upgrades to Do Not Disturb, especially in the customization department. New reporting has now shed light on another change introduced with the first Android 15 QPR1 beta involving the Quick Settings tiles.

The Google News Telegram channel run by Nail Sadykov has unearthed a small, yet noteworthy, change in the animation of certain Quick Settings tiles (via Android Authority). Long-pressing a tile that takes you to its full settings page in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1, like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, now provides an updated animation wherein the tile slightly expands before taking you to its settings page.

More than just a visual change

This updated animation is paired with slightly revised haptics, with the source saying there's "a click at the beginning, a rising vibration, and a click at the end." By comparison, interacting with the Quick Settings tiles on Android 14 doesn't offer much in terms of animations, except for the smooth transition to the tile's corresponding settings page. Some haptic feedback exists in Android 14's Quick Settings tiles as well, though based on the info shared by the Google News Telegram channel, there could be a change in this regard as well.

It's worth remembering that the updated animation and the accompanying haptics only apply to Quick Settings tiles that can open a full Settings page. This could mean that the animation is only visible on some tiles like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Hotspot, etc, but not on others.

People currently not on Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 will likely have to wait for the stable version's release to find these new Quick Settings tweaks. Based on most estimates, Android 15 QPR1 will go stable by the end of the year, while there's still no word on when Google will roll out Android 15 stable to its crop of devices. It was previously expected to debut with the Pixel 9 series, but the flagships debuted with Android 14 instead.