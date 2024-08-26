Key Takeaways Android 15 will introduce a charging optimization feature to extend battery life, similar to iOS and One UI.

Some users have reported receiving prompts to enable the feature, but there is currently no option to disable it.

Samsung's version of the same utility integrates Charging Optimization into the existing Adaptive Charging settings, a route Google could take when it introduces controllable settings for this feature.

Google's stable Android 15 is expected to feature an iOS-like charging optimization feature also seen in Samsung phones. We first started seeing hints about the feature as part of Android 15 Beta 4, alongside Component Health and Evaluation Mode tool for device diagnostics. Although the charging optimization feature couldn't be enabled at the time, that seems to have changed with Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.

The new tool shouldn't be confused with Adaptive Charging, which waits to charge your phone all the way up to 100 percent according to your charging routines. Charging Optimization essentially lets users set a hard limit on charging, cutting off the flow of electricity to the power cell at 80 percent to extend overall battery life and health. It has started rolling out with the release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1, though availability is still sparse. We're running the new beta but don't have access to the tool yet, but some users on Reddit have reported gaining access, albeit with a small caveat.

According to Pixel 8a user CupOpposite9693, they got a notification prompt to enable Charging Optimization after upgrading to the first Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1, and they turned on the feature directly from the notification. Once the Pixel 8a charged up to 80 percent, the user got an alert that said "Charging done." Likely in an effort to charge their device up to 100 percent, they began looking for the tool within battery settings to disable it, but discovered that "there's no settings option to do so."

A one-way street for now

User celviofos echoed the finding, suggesting that they activated the feature through the same notification but "can't deactivate it [because] there is nothing in the battery setting[s] to deactivate it."

While we're not certain, it is very likely that the absence of a toggle isn't a deliberate choice. We were unable to find any new activities related to this functionality within the Settings app, so it doesn't appear that a menu for the feature was included with this release and left hidden. It's also possible that Google could ultimately integrate this option into the existing Adaptive Charging settings, which is what Samsung did with its version of this feature in One UI — instead of just an on/off toggle, you're able to select from different modes, including an option that stops charging entirely at 80%.

Regardless, having no option to disable the feature is a major inconvenience for power users who might need a full charge to get through the day. Rolling back to an older Android version, however, should fix the issue, though a data wipe may be needed.

Once fully rolled out, Charging Optimization will be a promising tool for Android 15 that would potentially lead to longer battery lifespans, and while it will be limited to capping charging to 80 percent at first, we might see more customization options down the line.