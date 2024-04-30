Summary Android 15 may let Pixel Watch users control audio output from their smartwatch.

A new permission could simplify setting up smartwatches, allowing seamless audio switching between devices on the fly.

The ability to switch between living room speakers and headphones with ease will definitely improve user experience without pausing media on the phone.

If you have an Android phone and a Wear OS smartwatch, chances are you've used your watch to control your phone's audio, like hitting pause on a video. But when it comes to switching where your phone is pumping out sound, you need to do that on the phone directly. Well, it seems like that might change with Android 15.

Mishaal Rahman over at Android Authority has found some clues suggesting that the Pixel Watch might gain a handy feature in the next version of Android. Apparently, you might be able to switch up where your phone is belting out media from, right from your watch. This would be a handy feature, letting you switch audio output right from your wrist instead of fumbling for your phone. It will presumably be possible through a new permission called "MEDIA_ROUTING_CONTROL" that smartwatch companion apps could access.

Companion apps not only unlock new features for your smartwatch but also handle the sometimes annoying permission stuff in the background. Instead of jumping through hoops to give each app access to your notifications, calls, or texts, the companion app can request everything it needs at once. This makes setting up your shiny new smartwatch a breeze.

The new permission spotted by Rahman will allow your smartwatch to seamlessly switch the audio to your headphones, for example, all without touching your phone. This trick works thanks to a new function called "Change media output," which can be accessed by navigating to Settings > Apps > Special app access. It allows your smartwatch app to know which devices (like headphones or speakers) can play music or videos and then switch the sound on the fly.

The new feature could also make its way to other Wear OS devices

This new feature is all about convenience. Imagine you're watching a funny video on your phone as it blasts sound from the living room speaker. Suddenly, you realize everyone else is asleep. With your Pixel Watch (or maybe another smartwatch), you could switch the audio to your headphones in a snap, all without stopping the video.

Whether this feature will be exclusive to the Pixel Watch remains a mystery. But it's safe to assume that all Wear OS watches will get a piece of the action. Right now, the OS code just hints at it with some text blurbs and descriptions. So, we'll have to sit tight for a few months before we see it in action.