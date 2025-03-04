Summary Google's March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop brings a range of new features and improvements to several core applications on Pixel phones.

The Pixel 9 series gets major upgrades, including the ability to connect to external cameras for live streaming and expanded satellite messaging capabilities for texting and emergency SOS.

AI-powered features are a key focus, with updates to Gemini, the ability to generate human images in Pixel Studio, and a wider international rollout of some AI functionalities.

Android 16 is slated to hit its Platform Stability milestone this month, so a stable version shouldn't be too far away. But the accelerated timeline for Google's next major update means we're getting one fewer Android 15-based Pixel Feature Drop — the one due out in June will likely be Android 16 itself, something Google all but confirmed to Android Police this week.

So today, with Google announcing the March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop, we're receiving what is likely the last major update to Android 15, at least for Pixel devices. This one brings improvements to several stock apps, like Pixel Screenshots, Gboard, Gemini, and Google's Recorder app — and it comes alongside a new Android bundle that marks the rollout of several features previously spotted in development.

New 'Modes' for Do Not Disturb go official

Easy manual control for DND settings

After being spotted in development as Priority Modes, a new menu simply titled Modes is going live with today's update. Google already had a fairly robust system for automatically adjusting your Pixel's notification settings to match your environment, with "Schedules" that could kick off when you were sleeping, gaming, or had a calendar event, among others. And while that was great for setting and forgetting, it wasn't easy to manually adjust when needed.

The new Modes feature uses many of the same principles seen in DND Schedules, but incorporates them into a Quick Settings tile for easy manual control. Options for these Modes can be accessed in the Notifications menu of your Settings app after the update.

Source: Google

Satellite messaging is now available for most people in the US

And Satellite SOS expands internationally

The entire Pixel 9 series comes with an emergency SOS feature that uses satellite connectivity to ensure you're almost never out of range of help when you need it. As networks like Starlink continue to expand, that same space-based connectivity is being used to enable texting with friends and family when you're outside of regular coverage areas.

T-Mobile flipped the switch on satellite texting for Pixel 9 users in beta just over a month ago. Meanwhile, Verizon enabled a similar feature for Galaxy S25 users. Now, Google says the Pixel 9 series can use satellite connectivity to text with both emergency services and friends and family alike, as long as you're using T-Mobile or Verizon. AT&T is now the only holdout among the big three US carriers.

Satellite texting is currently only available in English and Spanish, and Pixel 9 series users on Verizon should be aware that service might not work in some areas of Alaska.

Elsewhere, emergency SOS functionality has now been enabled in Hawaii and Alaska, and outside the US in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Google notes that emergency satellite service for Pixel 9 users in these areas will be provided at no charge for two years after the device was first activated.

Related What is the Satellite SOS feature on Google Pixel? How to use Satellite SOS and the other safety features you should know about

Connected cameras let you stream like a pro

Turning your Pixels and GoPros into a portable television studio

With today's update, Pixel 9 series users can connect their phones to external cameras and seamlessly switch between them while live streaming. The external cameras can either be another Pixel 9 phone or any GoPro starting with the Hero10 Black and newer.

The feature uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connect the cameras and integrate them together in certain apps. At launch, the list of supported apps is fairly robust, with Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube already on board.

Close

With a Gemini-inspired UI

After it was spotted in development in January and then activated with hidden feature flags a few weeks ago, Google is making Gboard's new voice typing UI official with today's update. As you can see in the screenshots below, the new UI bears a strong resemblance to the updated Gemini overlay that rolled out alongside the Galaxy S25 series.

This is one update that isn't Pixel-specific. All Android phones and foldables should soon start seeing the new UI in the coming days and weeks.