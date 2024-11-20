Key Takeaways Sony just began the Android 15 rollout for the flagship Xperia 1 VI.

Advanced Video Pro mode headlines the changes, offering powerful control over video shoots.

The Xperia 1 VI isn't officially released in the US, but works well with Verizon (with caveats).

Sony Xperia phones have catered to a relatively niche market, maintaining features like microSD card slots and headphone jacks past many other manufacturers' flagships. They've also usually been among the best at photos and videos, through the use of powerful sensors and capable software, rather than the AI-based tricks modern competitors often rely on. The top-of-the-line Sony Xperia 1 VI just took its video-recording supremacy to the next level, as Android 15 added extensive Video Pro controls to the already impressive camera app (via TechIssuesToday).

Cinema-level video recording, improved

But you'll still need to import it

The Xperia 1 VI isn't necessarily the best camera phone for the average user. Instead, it targets enthusiasts who demand peak video capture complete with all the trappings of a flagship phone. On top of the performance and display quality you'd expect from a high-end device, it also features a relatively large battery and Sony's common IP65/IP68 dual water and dust protection rating. And while the telephoto lens's raw quality isn't the absolute best, its novel, continuously variable 3.5×-7.1× zoom levels introduce some pro-level shooting abilities.

With Android 15, the Xperia's software catches up to those hardware capabilities. The rollout began in Germany and will likely continue in Europe before going global, as other Xperia phones wait their turn. It's a relatively straightforward update that brings Android 15's basic features, but the new Video Pro mode stands out for Sony's top-level camera phone. In it, you'll find a host of in-depth controls able to bring out the best shots. The update also comes along with a fresh, November-dated security patch.

Unfortunately, getting one in the US comes with a couple of pitfalls. First, consider your carrier. AT&T only allows approved, US-released devices, and T-Mobile's bands match up with the Xperia 1 VI terribly, so both those carriers and related MVNOs are out. US Cellular customers will only get one of the company's two 5G bands, although 4G coverage matches up well. Verizon works with imported Sony phones the best, but you need to activate the SIM card using a Verizon-approved phone before swapping it into the Xperia.

Sony Xperia 1 VI The Sony Xperia 1 VI just got enhanced, pro-level video controls for close control over cinema-quality shots. It's not tailored specifically for US use, but Verizon customers, in particular, can get great performance from it while enjoying class-leading video recording. $1050 at Amazon

Then, you'll need to import it, so you won't see the benefit of any manufacturer's warranty or carrier tie-ins. This isn't terribly difficult, but it does add a bit of friction. But, if you insist on the most control possible of your smartphone video recording, there are few better options.