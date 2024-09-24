Key Takeaways Google Files has been preparing UI changes for mobile for a while, and layout changes are now being spotted on tablets.

The tech giant might add a split screen/two-column layout to the app, solely for large-screen devices like foldables and tablets.

The UI tweak shows home screen elements on the left and a file explorer on the right.

2017-launched Files by Google, or Google Files as many like to call it, is easily one of the best file management tools on the market.

We know that Google is working on adding a ZIP/file compression feature to the app, first spotted back in July. The feature was subsequently seen in action earlier this month, indicating a seamless and straightforward compression experience.

On the UI side, the app is experimenting with a Pin to collection button, and a new layout that brings the Collections folder up top on the app's home screen, replacing the Categories folder.

Those UI changes are reportedly set for mobile, though the tech giant also seems to be working on a UI tweak for tablets and other large-screen devices.

Currently, on large screen devices, the home screen UI (recents, categories, collection, etc.) simply stretches across the display in landscape mode. The upcoming UI tweak, as shared by Android Authority, will give the app a two-column layout, with the app's home screen elements on the left and a file explorer on the right. It's worth noting that tapping the search bar resurfaces the full-screen search UI.

The layout change should make using the app a little more rewarding and efficient on big screen devices, essentially eliminating the need to constantly switch between different pages.

Only on large-screen devices running Android 15

Close

The UI change was found in Files by Google version 1.4831.672243909.0, and interestingly enough, only on devices running a version of the Android 15 beta. The same app version on an Android 14 tablet does not surface the new UI, suggesting that an underlying change might be responsible for the split screen-like UI.

It is likely that the new UI will launch in stable Files by Google sometime around Android 15's release, which we expect will happen in exactly three weeks from now — on October 15.

Elsewhere, Android 15 also brings back lock screen widgets on tablets after they were vaulted back in 2015 with Android 5.0 Lollipop, alongside