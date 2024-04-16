Summary Google may introduce NFC Wireless Charging in Android 15 for smaller devices.

Despite its slow 1W speed, NFC Wireless Charging can quickly power up smaller gadgets like styluses or tracker tags with ease.

Android 15's potential NFC Wireless Charging support could lead to widespread adoption, benefiting manufacturers and users of tiny wearable gadgets.

Wireless charging has become super common over the past few years. Smartphones and accessories love it for the convenience it brings compared to wired charging. Plus, it's leveling up with features like fast charging and even reverse wireless charging. But fitting all that tech inside a device can be tricky, especially for smaller gadgets like wearables and tracker tags. So, the NFC Forum came up with a handy solution in 2020: using NFC chips for wireless charging instead of bulky coils. Until now, however, big platforms like Android haven't fully jumped on board, but Google seems to be changing that with Android 15.

Android sleuth Mishaal Rahman, reporting for Android Authority, caught a glimpse of some code mentioning "NfcCharging" in Android 15 Beta 1. This means Android 15 might let your phone wirelessly charge little things like trackers and styluses using NFC, the tech behind contactless payments. However, it would be super slow at up to 1W only, which is nowhere near as fast as even the slowest Qi chargers out there. So, what's the deal with this feature?

It's unclear why Google has decided to bring back NFC Wireless Charging (WLC) only now, but it's not just small phones that could reap the rewards. Smaller devices like tracker tags or styluses could also get a boost. Once paired with an Android phone, these accessories could benefit from WLC too. That means lower maintenance costs and hassle-free charging for all sorts of tiny gadgets.

It's enough for a quick power-up for tiny gadgets

While a 1W charging speed might not sound like much, it can get your tracker tag or wireless earbuds up and running pretty swiftly. Plus, since most smartphones already have NFC, it'd be a breeze for manufacturers to roll out this kind of reverse charging.

Rahman points out that Google tried to introduce WLC support in late 2021, almost a year and a half after the specification was initially released. However, the company ended up scrapping all its efforts later on.

If Android 15 manages to nail down widespread NFC Wireless Charging support, it could spark a wave of manufacturers jumping on board with the standard. This could totally shake things up, especially for tiny wearable gadgets that always seem to disappear when you need them most.