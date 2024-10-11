Key Takeaways Android 15 introduces a screensaver displaying a Home controls dashboard for smart homes.

Home controls work with Google Home and Home Assistant, no extra setup needed.

Tinkerers and non-tinkerers alike can enjoy personalized smart home controls with Android 15.

Tinkerers are getting a treat when Android 15 rolls out next week. It comes in the form of a screensaver that displays a Home controls dashboard when your device is docked. This means you can turn your idle Android device into a personalized control panel for your smart home.

'Home controls' was discovered in Android 15 Beta 3 and its full potential only recently realized (via Android Authority). Home controls work with the Google Home app, but also with the Home Assistant for non-Google Android devices. You can check your custom-built dashboards and control automations while your device is docked on your nightstand or kitchen counter.

It's more than just a pretty display (sort of)

This new screensaver taps into the power of Google Home and Home Assistant. There's no additional setup required. No special support is needed. The app just works on any device that can display screensavers.

You'll first need to activate the screensaver by doing the following:

Open Settings .

. Select Display & touch .

. Turn on Screensaver.

The menu settings may be different depending on your device. Not all Android devices support screensavers.

Your favorites view will display once you've turned on the screensaver setting and docked your device. This displays your favorite smart home devices from your Google Home app. Choose this view as your screensaver and you are all set.

There have been some reports of the screensaver setting being grayed out on some Pixel devices running the Android 15 QPR1 beta. This is hopefully a temporary bug that will be ironed out before the stable Android 15 release next week.

The Google Home platform is growing

Google clearly recognizes the popularity of the Google Home platform. Google shipped a record 110 million Nest and Google Home products over the past year. Home Assistant was recently added to the power menu and Quick Settings, showing Google is committed to this line of business.

Intricate automations and personalized dashboards are great for those who love to tinker. A full dashboard that just works is great for those who do not. Home controls seem to satisfy both. We'll all get our hands on it when Android 15 finally arrives.