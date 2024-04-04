Summary Google is set to unveil more Android 15 features at its I/O conference, including Private Space for added privacy on your phone.

Users warned to create new Google account for Private Space to prevent data leaks; customization options available for extra security.

Private Space allows separate profile for private apps, similar to Samsung's Secure Folder, ensuring content is hidden from others.

Google has yet to reveal all of Android 15's features formally. It has only highlighted some underlying developer-focused changes, with the full reveal set for its annual I/O conference in May. Among other things, Android 15 should ship with Private Space, enabling you to move your private apps to a separate profile on your phone for additional privacy. More details about this feature have emerged online, including how it will work.

In a report for Android Authority, Android expert Mishaal Rahman reveals Google's ongoing work on Private Space based on some code digging in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1. The company has seemingly revamped the setup process to provide more information about the feature and how it will work. As a part of this, users are now informed not to download the Play Store since it is a part of the system itself.

Users are also warned to create a new Google account for private space during the setup flow. Otherwise, there's a risk of some data, like "synced photos, files, emails, contacts, calendar events, and other data," leaking.

Additionally, users are warned that they cannot move their Private Space to another device. Instead, you will have to set up the space again on your new phone.

For security reasons, you can use a new PIN/password/pattern for Private Space, though you can use your phone's existing screen lock. The option to use biometric authentication for quick access is also present.

Private Space will have some handy customization options

Once Private Space is set up, it can reportedly be accessed and customized from Settings > Security & privacy > Private Space. The options include automatically locking private space after a certain time, hiding the space from appearing in your app drawer, and showing sensitive notifications on the lock screen when private space is unlocked. These options will help add another layer of protection for your content in Private Space, ensuring it is hidden from prying eyes.

Reportedly, Google will add an option in Pixel Launcher to install an app directly in Private Space from your primary profile.

Based on all the available information, it's clear that Private Space is Google's take on Samsung's Secure Folder. It's a great way to keep your private and sensitive apps in a separate space, especially if your kids or family members frequently use your phone.