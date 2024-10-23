After months of testing, Google released Android 15 on October 15, 2024, and we've been exploring the update ever since. While standout features like Private Space and the new theft protection tools are impressive, several lesser-known features are tucked away in the update. Here are the hidden Android 15 features you should know about.

6 Control when Bluetooth automatically turns back on

Manage when Bluetooth re-enables itself after being turned off

Until now, the Bluetooth toggle in Android worked as expected. It turned Bluetooth on or off. However, Android 15 changed that behavior. Now, when you turn off Bluetooth, it automatically turns on the next day. While this can be convenient for some, like those who use Android Auto and often need to activate Bluetooth manually, it ties into Google's new Find My Device network.

If you prefer more control over when Bluetooth re-activates itself, you can adjust this setting:

Go to Settings. Select Connected devices. Tap Connection preferences. Select Bluetooth. Close Turn off the Automatically turn on tomorrow toggle. Close

5 Improve display visibility with better color contrast

Make screen elements easier to see

While Android's Material You theming is impressive, it can make elements harder to see in dark mode. To address this, Android offers a contrast adjustment option to make display elements more visible, but it's buried deep in the accessibility settings. With Android 15, this contrast option is accessible, allowing you to adjust display contrast for better visibility. To tweak the contrast settings:

Go to Settings. Select Display & touch. Tap Color contrast. Close Choose the contrast level that works best for you. Close

4 Turn your phone into a high-quality webcam

Use your Android phone as a webcam for video calls

While Android 14 allows you to use your Android phone as a webcam for video calls, Android 15 takes this feature up a notch. Google improved the USB webcam functionality by introducing a new high-quality mode that sends a clearer, sharper video feed over a wired connection. This improves video call quality, though Google notes that it may cause your phone to heat up. To activate this feature, follow these steps:

Connect your phone to your laptop or PC via a wired connection. Tap the USB notification in the notification tray. Select Use USB for Webcam. Close Tap the HQ button in the upper-left corner to turn on the high-quality webcam mode. Close

3 Hide your device name from Wi-Fi networks

Hide your phone's name for better privacy on networks

Android 15 introduces several security features, including a lesser-known feature that hides your device's name on Wi-Fi networks. This is useful when connecting to public Wi-Fi in cafés, airports, stadiums, or anywhere else. Additionally, you can hide your device's MAC address to prevent user profiling and keep your online activity anonymous. Follow these steps to activate these privacy settings:

Go to Settings. Select Network & internet, then tap Internet. Tap the gear icon next to your connected network. Select Privacy. Close Turn off the Send device name toggle. Optionally, switch to Use randomized MAC for enhanced privacy on that network. Close

2 Display home controls while charging or docked

Show home controls when your device is docked or charging

Most of us stick with the default screen saver on Android, like the Always On Display showing clocks and notifications. However, one hidden feature in Android 15 is the Home Control screen saver mode, which is useful for large-screen devices like the Google Pixel Tablet.

You can use this mode to view and control your smart home devices and see live camera feeds from compatible security cameras when the device is docked or charging. It turns your phone or tablet into a smart home hub, keeping controls a touch away. To set it up:

Go to Settings and select Display & touch. Tap Screen saver. Turn on Use screen saver, then select Home Controls. Close When you dock or charge your device, it displays the supported smart home controls. Close

1 Pin apps and create app pairs

Effortlessly switch between apps on large-screen devices

While most Android devices offer split-screen mode for multitasking, Android 15 improves this functionality by saving app pairs. Now, you can launch two apps in split-screen mode with one tap. It's ideal for using specific apps together, like a note-taking app and YouTube while studying.

Additionally, on larger devices like the Pixel Fold 9 Pro or Pixel Tablet, you can pin apps on the taskbar for quick access. To save app pairs:

Open two apps in split-screen mode by tapping the app icon and selecting Split screen. Open the recent apps menu and tap the app icons. Close Select Save app pair. Close This creates a shortcut on your home screen, allowing you to launch both apps in split-screen mode with a single tap.

Android 15 brings small but meaningful changes

While Android 15 may not be a groundbreaking update, it introduces several key improvements over its previous version and brings in much-needed refinements that users have been waiting for. These hidden features improve your productivity and security and simplify everyday tasks, making your experience smoother and more efficient.