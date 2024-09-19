Key Takeaways The stable Android 15 update for Pixels could arrive on October 15.

Google has supposedly delayed the OTA's release to fix more bugs and improve the platform's stability.

Wear OS 5 may also launch on October 15, alongside Android 15 for Pixel devices.

Google pushed Android 15 to AOSP in early September, but the OTA update for Pixels was nowhere to be seen. Instead, it mentioned that the stable build for Pixels and other Android devices will go live in the coming weeks. The company inadvertently revealed that the Android 15 OTA will drop in October, with a new leak now providing a more precise release date.

An Android Headlines report claims Google will roll out the stable Android 15 build for compatible Pixel devices on October 15. While the company usually releases new updates on Monday, it will seemingly roll out Android 15 for Pixels on Tuesday, as October 14 is a holiday in the US (Columbus Day).

If accurate, this would mean Android 15's stable build will land for the public nearly 45 days after its source code went live on AOSP. That's the longest delay in the OS's history, with the previous maximum being a 15-day delay with Android 12's OTA for Pixel phones.

The report does not provide more insight into Google's delay in releasing Android 15's stable build to Pixel devices despite pushing the operating system's source code to AOSP in early September. Android expert Mishaal Rahman previously claimed that the additional time would help Google squash more bugs and improve the OS's overall stability, helping deliver a better user experience.

Could Wear OS 5 drop alongside Android 15 on October 15?

Whenever it rolls out, Android 15 will be available on Pixel 6 and newer Google devices, including the Pixel 9 series. The company has also yet to release Android 14-based Wear OS 5 for the original Pixel Watch and Watch 2 as well. The update might go live for Google's smartwatch lineup on the same day as Android 15 for Pixels.

If you can't wait that long to try out Android 15, join its beta program to test all the upcoming features and changes. Google is already beta testing Android 15 QPR1, the first quarterly platform release of the OS that should drop in December 2024. The only downside to joining the program is that you will encounter random bugs and issues.