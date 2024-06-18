Summary Google is working on enhancing biometric authentication at the OS level, helping users re-register problematic identification models automatically.

A new feature spotted in development for Android 15 would identify and eliminate faulty biometric models, reducing failed recognition instances in the future.

Ultrasonic fingerprint scanners are more reliable than optical ones, but this feature seems poised to benefit people with both types of sensors.

If you are one of the many people who use fingerprints to safeguard their phone, you know how frustrating it can be when you have trouble unlocking the device. In an inopportune moment, the phone may not recognize your fingerprint on the first, second, or even third try. This issue has become even more prominent as manufacturers move to under-display fingerprint scanners en masse, causing many to miss out on spontaneous photo opportunities and urgent calls. Luckily, it seems that Google is working on improving all types of biometric authentication at the OS level.

According to Mishaal Rahman's report for Android Authority, the framework for Android 15 seems to suggest that the new OS version will be able to determine when your face or fingerprint identification models aren’t functioning optimally, leading to deletion. When this automatic function is triggered, you will then be prompted to re-register your biometrics identification models. While it may seem like an unnecessary extra measure, the idea is to reduce failed recognition in the future.

How new biometrics recognition may function

For the time being, it’s still possible to re-register your biometrics details in your phone’s security settings. However, it’s not always clear which model may be causing an issue, assuming you’re experiencing difficulty using fingerprint recognition. This new feature would not only tell you some registered models are being problematic, but eliminate them for you — no need to use process of elimination. For now, the feature is still being tested in beta, and it’s unclear if it will eventually make it into the final version of Android 15.

Fingerprint identification for phone security has been somewhat unreliable on Android phones for a while, but this could soon change. Many devices still have an optical scanner for identifying fingerprints, for instance, which is an older technology prone to inaccurate readings — moisture or dirt can prevent unlocking. These days, more manufacturers are using ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, which are designed to fit snug under the phone’s display. They emit ultrasonic pulses, which bounce off of the finger and back to the sensor. If the sensor determines that your fingerprint is a match, the device is unlocked. As an added bonus, this technology doesn’t malfunction due to dirt or moisture — more than one less thing to worry about in the modern age.