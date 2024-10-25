Android 15 is here, and there are plenty of ways this year's update is better than Android 14. Now that owners of Android phones, from the largest to the smallest phones, are starting to get the Android 15 upgrade, we can't help but look ahead to Android 16. In our review of Android 15, it was clear that the best new features weren't the flashiest. Still, some of my favorite feature additions and changes found in Android 15 could use some work. Let's review three things Google added in Android 15 but should change in Android 16.

3 Android 16 should simplify Private Space

Right now, it's too complicated and takes too long to set up

Samsung Secure Folder has been available for a while, and Google's new Private Space isn't groundbreaking. Still, it's nice to see OEM-specific features make their way into Android. Private Space is a way to lock and hide apps, but it's more than that. You can hide an entire section of your smartphone, even down to choosing a separate Google account. Among other things, this makes Private Space great for work-life balance.

Private Space is a bit overcomplicated. Instead of working like a hidden or locked folder, it's like setting up a separate profile for your Android device. You'll choose a Google account for Private Space (though you can select your default one) and reinstall all the apps you want to use. You can't move apps between your regular Android launcher and Private Space. Additionally, your Private Space is deleted when you move from one phone to another or restore from a backup.

I'm not asking Google to remove the current functionality. Perhaps it should offer a simplified Private Space experience for casual users and leave the current functionality as-is for power users. Whichever way Google goes, I hope it simplifies Private Space in Android 16. For now, read our guide to Private Space to learn more about it.

2 Android's new theft protection features need to be enabled by default

I doubt casual users are searching through the Settings app to enable these options

Source: Google

Above all, the best Android 15 features are anti-theft and security tools. These features make the Android 15 update better than iOS 18. However, the top security features (such as Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock) are turned off by default. It's great that Google allows users to turn these features on and off. Still, it isn't great that they're hidden behind a few pages in the Settings app.

Android 16 should enable these features by default. Better yet, prompt users to choose whether to enable or disable them during the setup process.

Here's why I'm asking for Google to enable these theft protection settings by default. First, hiding important settings behind menus and pages decreases the likelihood of people going out of their way to turn them on. These tools are too useful, and the stakes are too high for Android users not to use them because they didn't know they were there.

Additionally, there is little downside to using Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, or Remote Lock. If these are triggered accidentally, you can unlock your device by entering your password or PIN. Your device isn't erased, and these features won't inconvenience you. That's why I'd like to see them enabled by default in Android 16, with an accessible toggle to disable them.

1 Android 16 should keep Bluetooth off when we disable it

The new Android 15 behavior is everything we hate about how iOS handles connections

One of the worst parts of iOS is the way system connections work. When you turn off Bluetooth or Wi-Fi in the Control Center, they aren't turned off. You only prevent new connections. You must go to the Settings app to turn them off completely. New connections are re-enabled automatically after a set period. Android 15 is closer to iOS 18 in this regard.

Now, when you turn off Bluetooth, Android automatically turns it back on the next day. In theory, this behavior change is nice for people who might forget they turned off Bluetooth. It can be frustrating for people who are proficient with Android and want to turn off a toggle and have it stay off.

To be fair, you can and should change this behavior. I'd like to see Android 16 offer the reverse and have this feature be opt-in instead of opt-out.

What else do we want to see from Android 16?

An honorable mention goes to how Android 15 restricts and discourages sideloading. It's unfortunate, but that ship seems to have sailed. We doubt Android 16 will reverse this shift. I have a few big wishes for Android 16, like a true Samsung DeX alternative and more support for high-level apps and games. It's still early in the rumor cycle, so we'll have to wait and see what Android 16 will hold.