Many of my favorite Android 15 features were stolen by Apple before Google released a stable version of the OS. Google revealed several Android 15 features at Google I/O and more since then. Leaks and rumors showed off satellite messaging and Private Space, which hides your Android apps. Then, at WWDC, Apple announced it was bringing locked and hidden apps to iOS 18, as well as satellite messaging. Even still, these six Android 15 features I enjoy on my favorite Android phone need to come to my iPhone.

6 Partial screen recording lets you pick and choose what to save

I'm sick of cropping screen recordings on my iPhone

Ever start a screen recording and worry about something private coming into view? Android 15 hopes to eliminate those fears with Partial screen recording. This feature lets you pick an app in a new dialog menu, and when you start recording, it only saves footage from that app. Even if a notification pops up on the screen or you change apps, the Android 15 screen recorder doesn't save it. Instead, the system automatically stops recording and saves the screencap to your media library.

With iOS 18, your only option is to record your entire screen. You can crop the video in the Photos app and overwrite the original, but your entire screen is still saved. I'd like to see Apple take notice of Partial screen recording and deliver it to iPhone users since it's a great privacy tool.

5 Predictive back gives you a glimpse of what you're returning to

Since iOS doesn't have a universal back button or gesture, it needs this feature

If you feel like Google has hyped Predictive back for too long, you aren't wrong. The feature was originally part of Android 13 in a preview capacity and could be turned on in Android 14 via developer settings. With the release of Android 15, Google activates Predictive back by default.

This feature slightly minimizes your current app into a windowed form as you swipe from the edge to go back. It ensures that you mean to go back and allows you to stop the gesture if you triggered it by mistake. There isn't a universal back button for iOS. Apps use a mix of swipe gestures and back buttons, making a feature like Predictive back useful on an iPhone.

4 Device diagnostics are an easy way to test your phone

If iOS had this, you might be saved a trip to the Apple Store

Android 15 adds a robust Device diagnostics page in the Settings app, and it will become a vital tool for enthusiasts and right-to-repair advocates. The feature lets you quickly access hardware and software tests to determine whether a part of your Android phone is broken. For example, a Display test gives you a series of screens to show if your phone's OLED panel is damaged. A Touch test might help determine if your touchscreen isn't responding in certain areas.

Plenty of common phone problems could easily be attributed to hardware or software. The new Device diagnostics page in Settings helps you troubleshoot the culprit without opening a support ticket. If a similar set of options could save me a trip to the Apple Store as an iPhone user, I'd be all for it. Considering Apple released a full suite of user-accessible diagnostic tools for macOS not too long ago, it should take notes here and do the same for iOS.

3 Theft Detection Lock might save your data from a snatch-and-grab

iOS has Stolen Device Protection, but Apple didn't think of using sensors

Source: Google

Apple has Stolen Device Protection, which prevents certain settings and Apple Account tools from being accessed or changed when you're away from home. However, if your iPhone is grabbed from your hand while it's unlocked, a thief could still access your private information. Google has a clever way to fix this with Android 15, called Theft Detection Lock. The feature uses sensors to detect unusual motions that resemble someone snatching a phone from you.

There are two key parts of Theft Detection Lock. If an unusual motion is detected that resembles a snatch-and-run, Android 15 automatically locks your device. Additionally, if your device goes offline, it locks when, for example, a thief turns off Wi-Fi and cellular data after stealing your phone.

On the iPhone, my phone password is the master password for my iCloud Password Keychain. I safeguard it with my life and use an alphanumeric password for additional security. But if someone snatches my iPhone, I'm out of luck. I'd love to have the peace of mind Google gives Android 15 users with Theft Detection Lock. It's reassuring to know that if I can't lock my phone in time, Android will.

2 Richer widget previews are personalized to you

Only some iOS 18 widget previews are personalized, and we want more

It's a minor detail, but it's what Apple loves to bring to users. Android 15 shows you personalized widget previews when you add a widget to your home screen. For example, the Gmail widget shows how your emails will look in the widget. A Contacts widget previews your contacts in the frame.

iOS shows personalized widgets for some things, particularly first-party apps like Music or Weather. However, the previews for third-party widgets are just stock graphics. It would be nice if, like Android 15, iOS optimized widget previews for more apps. I'd love to see how the Tesla widget looks with my vehicle before adding it to my home screen.

1 What's that tune? adds music recognition to Circle to Search

It's simpler and faster than using Apple's Shazam toggle in the Control Center

Circle to Search is one of my favorite Android features, and it's getting better on Android 15 with What's that tune? If music is playing in the background, you can hold the navigation bar on Android 15 to activate Circle to Search. Then, you can tap the new music icon to reveal the name of a currently playing song in your environment and some context about it. This method of song recognition doesn't quite beat Now Playing on Pixels, but it's faster than Apple's Shazam toggle in the Control Center. How to use Android's Circle to Search

What else should Apple steal from Android 15?

If there's one honorable mention, it's Android's spam protection features. I didn't list them because the changes in Android 15 are designed to protect your notifications and one-time passwords from other Android apps. That isn't a problem on iOS, so iPhone users aren't missing out. However, plenty of Android and Pixel-exclusive spam protection features are available that help users fight scams, and Apple should take note.

Apple added a few longtime Android features to iOS 18, so maybe there's hope it feels inspired by these six Android 15 features.