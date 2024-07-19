Summary Android 15 beta rollouts were irregular, but updates were consistent despite a lock screen bug.

Google broke character and didn’t follow a regular release schedule for Android 15 beta rollouts this year, but still stayed consistent with updates. A hurdle along the way introduced an annoying lock screen bug which even a point release didn’t fix despite claiming to, but the intricacies of this major OS update continue unraveling as it nears stable launch. A developer and Android app researcher just found a hidden screensaver mode for the Android 15 Easter Egg.

We will likely see the stable version of Android 15 reach Pixel phones and newfound partner devices around the time Google unveils the Pixel 9 series in August, but that isn’t holding developers back from tinkering with the OS. A tipster with a reputation for doing just that, Nail Sadykov of the Google News Telegram channel, recently found that Android 15’s Easter egg game also features an integrated screensaver mode.

Android 15’s Easter egg is a space-age game, much like Android 14’s, with added support for planting flags on the bodies you encounter on the virtual space odyssey. Activating the Easter egg is the same as on previous Android versions — Head into Settings → About Phone → Android Version and tap the displayed Android version several times until you see the Android 15 bugdroid logo floating in space. Then, you can tap and hold the logo to open the space travel mini-game.

After you launch the mini-game for the first time, you should have unlocked the new screensaver, tucked away under Settings → Display & Touch → Screen saver → Landroid. On the Pixel Tablet running Android 15 beta, the same option is available under Settings → Hub Mode → Screen saver → Landroid.

The Landroid screensaver is your space odyssey on autopilot

Source: Nail Sadykov/Google News

Once engaged, you can set your phone on your desk or dock your Tablet, and watch the Android 15 Easter egg game take over in autopilot mode, as the spacecraft automatically dodges planets. This might not be as much fun on your phone as it will be on a docked tablet, but you could enjoy the animation if your device is set to never turn off the display when charging.

The Landroid screensaver should be available on other devices as well once Android 15 rolls out widely in a month’s time, given that it's built into the OS. Such quirky bits might not add functional value, but they are

Thanks: Eduardo