Summary Google is expected to release the first developer preview of Android 15 sometime this month or in March.

The updated Easter egg in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 contains the internal codename for Android 15, as well as a slightly redesigned logo.

Android 15 will likely have its own unique minigame and could include features like App Pairs and an easier setup process for new users, based on what we've learned from Android 14 QPR betas so far.

Google rolled out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 this week, detailing some of the features that could make it to the June Feature Drop. Meanwhile, Google is also slated to release the first Android 15 Developer Preview sometime this month or in March. It now looks like we're inching ever so closer to that day, with a subtle new change being spotted on Android 14’s Easter egg following the QPR3 Beta 1 update.

The circular Android 14 logo appears to have made way for an inverted triangle denoting the letter V, as spotted by 9to5Google. Enabling the Easter egg’s minigame doesn’t reveal anything new, although the codename Vanillaicecream makes an appearance here. Google’s name for Android 15 internally is Vanilla Ice Cream, with Android 14 going by Upside Down Cake, continuing the long tradition of naming Android versions after desserts in alphabetical order.

Android 15 will most likely get its own interactive element away from the astronomy theme, given that Google has spiced things up with each version. For example, the Android 13 Easter egg was just a collection of emoji splashing on the screen, although Google made up for it with the well-detailed spaceship minigame in Android 14.

We still don't have a release date for the first Android 15 Developer Preview, though Google rolled out the first previews of Android 13 and Android 14 in February 2022 and February 2023, respectively, so it could be right around the corner. The first betas will take a couple of months to be available following the developer preview's arrival. Google generally targets an October release date for the stable release, coinciding with the launch of the flagship Pixel phones.

While it's still pretty early in the day to say what could be bundled with Android 15, the recently released Android 14 QPR3 beta has given us some early clues about possible inclusions. One such feature is App Pairs, which lets users save and open a pair of preselected apps from their homescreen for multitasking.

Android 15 could also take the pain out of setting up a new phone for tech newbies using an easy pre-set mode. These are just a couple of the features we expect to see with Android 15, and there will be more to discover when the first developer preview drops, which could be any day now.