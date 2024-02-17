Summary Android 15 DP1 introduces a toggle to disable keyboard vibrations, enhancing user experience and customization options.

The toggle is a significant change in keyboard settings, while there also appears to be a shift from sliders to toggles in the new developer preview.

Android 15 DP1 can be installed on certain Pixel phones right now, but users are advised to exercise caution given the risks involved.

Just as expected, Google released the first developer preview of Android 15 on Friday, giving us a first glimpse of the next major Android version. As is the case with any new software launch, it takes us a few days to unearth all the included features. We've now found that Google is making a crucial change to typing with Android 15 DP1, allowing users to disable keyboard vibrations.

This feature discovery is part of Android expert and AP contributor Mishaal Rahman's extensive thread on Android 15 DP1. The new Keyboard vibration toggle appears within Settings > Sound & vibration > Vibration & haptics as the last option under Interactive haptics. Currently, the Interactive haptics option only contains sliders for Touch feedback and Media vibration.

Close

The Vibration & haptics page on Android 14 (left); The new Keyboard vibration toggle in Android 15 DP1 (right)

A side-by-side comparison of the current Vibration & haptics settings page reveals a switch from sliders to toggles across the board. On my Pixel 6a running stable Android 14, I can see a mix of on/off toggles and sliders. At least one of our devices running Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 also has the same mixed arrangement. However, it's unclear if the toggle-only view is a new inclusion or something Google has teased in one of its betas before.

Back to the discovery at hand, Rahman first spotted the ability to disable keyboard vibration with Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 in December. However, the toggle seemingly appears by default now, suggesting that this change could be an integral part of subsequent Android 15 releases.

This Keyboard vibration toggle makes great sense from a usability standpoint, as it lets you continue using vibrations for standard touch feedback and disable them only for the keyboard. Users can currently remove keyboard vibrations on Android 14 by navigating to Settings > System > Keyboard > On-screen keyboard and tapping the keyboard in use to access the vibration settings. But this new system-wide toggle definitely makes things easier.

We are likely to encounter a bunch of other features hidden within Android 15 over the coming weeks and months. Testing the new software is not for everyone, though, especially if there's no spare device at hand. If you know the risks involved in downloading this particular software and still want to go ahead, check out our Android 15 DP1 installation guide for Pixel devices.