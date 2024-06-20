Summary A new diagnostics mode was uncovered in Android 15 Beta 3.

Users will be able to test their display, battery, and internal storage.

While not official at this point, the setting could be in the upcoming public release.

With Android 15 on the horizon, we're seeing a lot of great features come to light thanks to the recent betas. And while it did reach a new milestone with the release of Beta 3, it looks like Google will be adding a few more features ahead of its public release slated to arrive sometime later this year.

While this one isn't as exciting, it could prove to be extremely useful, especially for those that are worried about the health of their devices. With that said, a new dedicated diagnostics section will be made available to users at some point, giving them the ability to run their own diagnostics tests when they feel like something is wrong.

Source: Android Authority

Although the feature isn't quite live yet, Mishaal Rahman of Android Authority has uncovered the diagnostics menu by doing a little digging, forcing the setting to appear in the latest Android 15 Beta 3. Rahman was able to get this mode to work using a Pixel device, and the feature is apparently found in the Settings app with the designation of Device Diagnostics. The diagnostics menu will have two different options, with a "Component health" and "Evaluation mode."

As far as the differences between the two, the former will let you run tests on your device, while the latter will allow you to use a device to run tests on other units. As far as what kinds of diagnostic tools will be available, well, tests for the display will be one such tool, along with tests for checking the phone's battery and internal storage. Here you'll see details like battery cycle count, and how much time is remaining when it comes to the life of your storage.

Yes, these things do have a limited lifespan, and being able to see the potential dates when things could fail may be helpful for some that want to back up their data prior to these events. Of course, it'd be great if these modes showed off a lot more information, but this is a good start. As stated previously, this is a component that was found in the latest build of Android 15, and should arrive to users once the update is made public.