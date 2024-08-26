Key Takeaways Pixel 9 shipped with outdated Android 14, not Android 15, which is atypical for Google's software release cycle.

Google's change in OS update release strategy might benefit Android 15 with better platform stability, but is also leading to a longer delay for the OTA than ever before.

The long wait for the Android 15 OTA update might end in October, but specifics remain uncertain.

Google announced the Pixel 9 series earlier this year, but shipped the devices off to customers with a recent Android 14 build like the Pixel 8 from 2023, instead of Android 15 like it should have. It became the bone of contention because the company recently ditched its rhythmic release schedule for OS updates, instead shipping theme beta builds to testers and developers whenever they achieved a satisfactory level of completion. However, a reliable source just shared we might be in for one of the longest delays between the source code release and an OTA update for Android 15.

One could say the Pixel 9 could've never received the Android 15 update because its launch was moved up nearly two months, almost as though Google was intentionally depriving the phone of a year's worth of updates from the promised seven-year support window. However, the apex Android researcher and tipster Mishaal Rahman says Google hasn't finished Android 15 development yet, and it might need more than a month to complete (via Android Authority).

Google typically releases Android updates the same day it makes the source code public. Compiling data for all the major releases since Android 10, Rahman notes Google only slipped up once, with a 15-day delay for the Android 12 OTA on Pixel phones. One could also point fingers towards Google's partnership with several other smartphone OEMs giving them permission to release their own Android 15 beta build versions alongside Pixels.

There's a good reason for the long wait

Rahman reassures early adopters that platform stability is one of the biggest reasons for Google devs to delay the Android 15 release. While we love those updates for new features and the latest security patch, they are also testing grounds for every app you use, so quashing all the bugs is essential to ensure a smooth experience for everyone on the OS.

A Google spokesperson didn't have anything to tell Rahman, but an internal source mentioned the possibility of the OTA release sometime in October, maybe even in the middle of the month, but a full 30 days or more after the source code which is expected to go public next week. However, the release date is always subject to change since the company doesn't have a schedule set in stone anymore. If you are eager, though, you can test-drive android beta builds to stay ahead of the curve. The first QPR Beta build dropped last week.