A long time ago, Google started decoupling some key components from the Android system itself, making them so-called Mainline modules that can be updated independently of the system. This allows Google to provide security fixes and even feature updates to many more devices on a much faster scale than otherwise possible, even for older handsets that may not enjoy the same update policies as the best Android phones out there offer. The latest component in line to receive this makeover might be the NFC stack, which could become a Mainline module in Android 15.

As spotted via Mishaal Rahman, evidence surfaced in the Android Open Source Project source code, showing that the company is working on turning the NFC stack into a Mainline module. The description couldn’t be more explicit: “Modify protection level for SUBSCRIBE_TO_KEYGUARD. This is needed by NFC stack (which is a platform APK currently, but is planned to become a mainline module in the future).”

Since the change is only now showing up, it’s likely that it won’t make the cut for Android 14 and is already a tweak meant for Android 15, which should arrive next year.

As for benefits to end users, it’s not entirely clear which this would have. The change is likely meant as a preventative measure in case any security loopholes are found in the NFC stack, making it possible for Google to react fast to any issues rather than having to wait on phone manufacturers to push out updates.

The NFC stack is just the latest system component in line. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ultra-wideband are already Mainline modules. In Android 14, Google is decoupling the share sheet from the system, making it possible to roll out feature updates to it much faster. It’s also making Health Connect a system feature, which offers a secure and private option for fitness apps to sync and access your health data in standardized formats. Last but not least, the company additionally decoupled DNS over HTTPS from system updates.