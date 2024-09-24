Key Takeaways Google's Files app is gaining more PDF handling tools independently of Drive on Android 15.

The app features zoom, text selection, search, and the ability to unlock password-protected PDFs.

The update provides hope that other apps can also become independent of Drive for PDF viewing and editing.

Google has a tight-knit network of apps and even the best Android phones we use benefit from the integrations at some level. A pertinent example would be the handling of PDF files everyone uses for documents. You can always install a dedicated PDF viewer and editor if you deal with the format frequently, but for the occasional download, Files by Google, the default file manager on Pixel phones, has your back. Now, there's evidence suggesting the app is learning to manage these files independently.

You see, the Files app only hands off PDF handling to Google's Drive app, which is kitted out with most of the essential reading and editing tools. Even the Chrome browser preferred by billions of users worldwide shares this dependency on Drive. Take the app away and Files is stripped to a threadbare PDF reader, and you will need a dedicated editor app to do anything besides scrolling in the document.

However, change is afoot because reliable Google app tipster and researcher @AssembleDebug on X told Android Authority of new features hidden in beta version 1.4955.677425801.0-release of the Files app. Once activated, it appears the changes give the Files app many more tools for handling PDFs independent of Drive.

The changes are exclusive to Android 15

The PDF editing suite built into the Files app includes tools like zoom, text selection, a search utility, and the rare ability to unlock PDFs protected by passwords to prevent unauthorized access. However, the tester reports these capabilities don't work on Android 14, and are exclusive to Android 15, which is the latest version.

This perhaps ties into the PDFRenderer API updates baked into Android 15. We hope the valuable inclusion helps other apps also shed their dependency on crutches like the Drive PDF viewer. However, until concrete evidence turns up, we only have this Files update to look forward to.