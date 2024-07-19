Summary Many flagship Android phones ship with an option to limit the battery charge to 80% to increase its longevity.

Google is also testing a similar feature for Pixel phones, with the option spotted in Android 15 Beta 4.

The "Limit to 80%" charge option might not be a part of Android 15's initial public release though.

The best Android phones feature several battery protection technologies, including varying the charging speed based on your sleeping pattern and limiting the charge to 80% to extend the battery's lifespan. While Google also includes an Adaptive Charging feature on its Pixel phones, they miss out on the latter option. This may change with Android 15's release, as Google has been spotted testing a feature that limits the phone's battery charging to 80%.

In the latest Android 15 Beta 4, the Google News Telegram channel owner found strings and code related to a new battery charging limit feature in the Settings app. Based on the attached screenshots, Google could add a new Charging optimization option under the Battery menu in Settings, allowing you to limit the battery charge to 80%.

Unlike some Samsung phones and iPhones, though, it appears you cannot adjust this limit to 85% or 90%.

An Android Authority report further details that your Pixel phone could show a notification urging you to "try turning on the 80% limit feature to protect battery health and lifespan."

Interestingly, the screenshots shared by the publication show you will have to select between Adaptive Charging and Limit to 80% option from the Charging optimization menu. The former automatically slows down charging after the cell is topped to 80%, so deciding between the two options makes sense.

If you are not a heavy user and are always near a power socket, you can limit your Pixel's battery to 80% charge to extend its lifespan, especially if you tend to use your phone for a few years.

Charging optimization might not be a part of Android 15's initial public release

Google has not enabled the Charging optimization option in the latest Android 15 Beta 4, so don't be surprised if it's missing from your Pixel. The feature is also unlikely to make it to Android 15's public release, which should likely arrive alongside the Pixel 9 series next month. Instead, Charging optimization could be a part of Android 15's first QPR release. It may also debut on the Pixel 9 series before expanding to older Pixel devices.