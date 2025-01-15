Summary Nothing is leading the Android 15 update wave, extending it to budget-friendly CMF Phone 1.

Stable update brings new features like lock screen customization, AI-powered app drawer, predictive back animations.

Nothing OS 3.0 is being released in phases for the CMF Phone 1, meaning some users will receive it later than others.

It's been a few months since Android 15 went official. Unlike previous years, many brands have accelerated their Android update cycle, rolling out Android 15 earlier than expected. Nothing has been leading the way, quickly releasing Android 15 for both the Nothing Phone 2 and Phone (2a) Plus. Now, the company is extending the rollout with Nothing OS 3.0 for its budget-friendly CMF Phone 1.

The company first began testing the Android 15 update for the CMF Phone 1 about a month ago, and the stable version is now available for all users. The update is around 1.44GB in size and can be downloaded by navigating to Settings → System → System update → Download and install.

The changelog for the stable update is mostly similar to the open beta. It includes several new features, such as lock screen customization with various clock face styles, an AI-powered app drawer that automatically organizes apps into folders, and redesigned quick settings and widget library. Android 15 features like predictive back and auto-archive for apps are also included. Here's the full changelog for the update:

Shared Widgets 🔮 Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person's widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected. Shared Widgets are currently only supported between Nothing devices. And only Photo Widgets (square) can be shared. We are rapidly developing support for other widgets, so stay tuned! Notes: As Shared Widgets are in beta, you might encounter some issues. We appreciate your patience as we work to enhance your experience. Lock screen 🔒 Introduced new lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen or via the Customisation page. 🕰️ Choose from a range of new Clock face styles. 🖼️ Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen. New app drawer style 🤖 Added AI-powered Smart Drawer to automatically categorise your apps into folders, keeping your app drawer organised and making apps easy to find. 📌 Now you can pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access to your favourite apps. Enhanced pop-up view 📱 Drag the pop-up view to any position on the screen, for convenient multitasking. 📐 Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners. 📍 Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge, for speedy access. 🔔 Swipe down incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Allows you to quickly view information without leaving your current app. Enable via Settings > Special features > Pop-up view. Elevated design 🧩 Redesigned Quick Settings, and an optimised editing experience. Allows you to effortlessly tailor your shortcuts to your preferences. 🖼️ Redesigned widget library. Choose your favourite Nothing Widgets or swipe left to browse third-party widgets. 🎨 Enhanced Settings with updated UI visuals. Network & Internet and Bluetooth options now display current connection. 👆 New Dot animation for fingerprint unlocking and charging. Other improvements 🤖 Allow AI to learn your usage habits and prioritise your frequently used apps. Keeps them active for longer intelligently for a smoother and more efficient experience. 🔋 Improved the lock screen charging status display to help you easily know the charging speed at a glance. 🗃️ Added support for auto-archive function. Automatically frees up storage space without removing apps or data from your device. 🖥️ New partial screen sharing, so you can record just an app window rather than the entire screen. 🚀 Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for a smoother introduction. ⬅️ Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.

Nothing says the rollout of Nothing OS 3.0-250111-2249 for the CMF Phone 1 has begun. However, like most Android updates, the rollout is staggered, so not all users will receive the update at the same time — though we've already received it on our unit time. This approach allows the company to monitor for early issues and quickly patch any bugs that may arise.

CMF Phone 1 jumps to Android 15 while certain flagships still wait

Nonetheless, it's great to see that Nothing isn't neglecting its budget smartphone and is rolling out the latest Android version for it — unlike brands like Samsung, which has yet to release One UI 7 for even its flagship Galaxy S24 series. Samsung is hosting its Galaxy S25 series launch next week, which should give us a clearer timeline for its Android 15 rollout for Galaxy devices.