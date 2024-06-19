Summary Stock Android for tablets offers flexibility with taskbar states and split-screen multitasking, but recent updates limited access to Circle to Search.

Google's Circle to Search feature, similar to Google Lens, is now available on larger screens like Google's Pixel Tablet.

The fix in Android 15 Beta 3 allows users to launch Circle to Search when long-pressing the Action key with a persistent taskbar, improving accessibility.

Great Android tablets are few and far between, but the software experience on them can make or break the deal. Stock Android gets a lot of things right for Android tablets, such as flexibility with taskbar states and worry-free split-screen multitasking. However, recent Android 15 updates deprived users of convenient access to Google’s Circle to Search feature when using a persistent taskbar or split-screen UI. Thankfully, the latest Android 15 Beta 3 update includes a fix for this behavior.

Circle to Search was introduced alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series earlier this year as a convenient feature to make looking up visuals on your screen easier. It is remarkably similar to Google Lens, but you don’t need to lose context by exiting the app or taking a screenshot to use for Lens — just long-pressing the navigation handle on your screen summons the Circle to Search UI.

Soon after launch, the feature shed its Samsung exclusivity and is now available even on larger screens like Google’s Pixel Tablet with the same launch trigger. However, that behavior remains unchanged so long as you’re using a transient taskbar which disappears when apps go full screen, leaving the navigation handle behind. Back in the Android 12 days, Google allowed taskbar pinning, and the option resurfaced with the Android 15 Developer Preview 2 build. Since its resurgence, though, Circle to Search hasn’t been available on the persistent taskbar, until now.

Circle to Search is accessible again

Source: Mishaal Rahman/Android Authority

Writing for Android Authority, researcher and tipster Mishaal Rahman explains Circle to Search should be accessible through the Action key in the persistent taskbar. This on-screen button shows up when a persistent taskbar is active, opening a floating app drawer. However, the navigation handle remains unavailable, leaving Circle to Search inaccessible as well.

Rahman demonstrates that the latest Android 15 Beta 3 update finally fixes this inadequacy by allowing users to launch Circle to Search when they long-press the Action key while a persistent taskbar is enabled. This small but useful change makes Circle to Search equally accessible on your Pixel Tablet or Pixel Fold, no matter the taskbar selection. It also works when you’re multitasking between apps using split-screen windows.