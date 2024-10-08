We can't make batteries last forever, but we can help them last longer. Charging optimization is one Android 15 feature worth exploring, as it's designed to do just that. It adds a new option to limit battery charging to 80%, which helps slow down battery degradation. This sacrifices day-to-day battery life to preserve long-term battery health. Is this a feature worth activating, or should you stick with Adaptive Charging, which we've had for a while? Let's dive in.

This guide is based on Charging optimization as it appears in the Android 15 beta running on a Google Pixel 8.

What is Charging optimization in Android 15?

Putting the brakes on charging speeds

Charging optimization is a new page in the Android 15 Settings menu. On a Google Pixel phone, it is found at Settings > Battery > Charging optimization. If you activated Charging optimization, you can pick one of two modes: Adaptive Charging and Limit to 80%.

Limit to 80%

The Limit to 80% option stops the charging process when the battery level reaches 80%. A shield icon appears next to the battery in the status bar, indicating that the phone is done charging. Identical features have been available on some phones, including iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models, but with Android 15, the hard charging limit is now built into Google's operating system.

Adaptive Charging

Adaptive Charging is the other option in the Charging optimization menu. This feature has been available in Android since December 2020, seeing only minor tweaks in the years since then. It appears it wasn't changed in Android 15. It charges the battery normally up to 80%, and the remaining 20% is refilled about an hour before you usually unplug your phone. Compared to the 80% limit, Adaptive Charging is the less aggressive but presumably less effective battery health-preserving option.

Adaptive Charging works best if you typically charge your phone overnight. It uses your morning alarm to figure out when it should resume charging. Even if you don't have one set up, Adaptive Charging analyzes your usage and charging habits to configure itself. The process may take a week or two according to this Google support page.

Fun fact: Sony launched some of the first phones to feature adaptive charging software. These were the Sony Xperia XA, X, and X Performance from 2016.

What's the point of limiting the battery charge level?

It's all about preserving battery health

Battery life expresses how long a phone lasts between charges. Even the phones with the best battery life typically last a day or two before they need recharging. This is not to be confused with battery health, which indicates how much capacity a battery has lost over time.

A new phone ships with a battery at 100% health. However, the number may drop to 80% in as little as 500 charge cycles (about two years of use). A 5,000mAh battery at 80% health would hold 4,000mAh worth of charge.

Battery degradation is inevitable and depends on multiple factors. These include:

Exposure to extremely high or low temperatures

How fast the battery is charged and discharged

How much time the battery spends fully charged or discharged

Battery optimization reduces the time a battery spends at 100%, helping it stay healthy for longer.

Battery optimization cannot reverse the aging process of a battery. The feature can only slow it down, so don't expect to gain any lost battery health percentage points.

Is it worth enabling Battery optimization?

You may choose not to turn on Battery optimization, especially if you buy a new phone every year. However, if you upgrade every two to three years, taking care of your phone's battery health makes sense. A genuine Pixel 9 Pro battery costs $60 at iFixit, so it's reasonable to expect any out-of-warranty battery replacement to cost $100 or more when you include labor costs. Additionally, a phone's trade-in value may be affected if it shuts down unexpectedly, a symptom of severe battery degradation.

Adaptive Charging vs. Limit to 80%: Which one should you use?

It depends on your usage and habits

Adaptive Charging extends your phone's battery lifespan with minimal or no inconvenience. Moreover, it allows you to use the full capacity of your phone's battery. Still, the feature relies on you having predictable charging habits. It works best if you charge your phone overnight as opposed to sporadically during the day.

While the limit to 80% has a positive effect on battery health, you lose access to 20% of your phone's battery capacity if it's active. That would be an inconvenience to any heavy user, although having a fast charger or a good power bank makes it tolerable. You can turn the limit off if you need the extra charge.

We don't know how much of a difference the 80% limit makes compared to Adaptive Charging or using no optimization. We're confident that having the 80% limit would be more effective, but quantifying the gains with reliable data would require months of testing in laboratory conditions.

Wait! Doesn't this mean I go through battery cycles faster?

Activating Adaptive Charging or Limit to 80% does not change how many charge cycles the battery goes through. One charge cycle is complete when a battery is fully charged and then discharged. However, that doesn't have to happen in one go.

For example, charging a battery from empty to 100% and then draining it completely counts as one cycle. Charging it from 30% to 80%, draining it back to 30%, charging it to 80% again, and draining it back to 30% also counts as one cycle. The battery was charged and discharged twice in the latter scenario, but only 50% of its capacity was used each time. In other words, it went through half a cycle two times.

Battery cycles are tied to battery health and longevity. As a rule of thumb, a lithium-ion battery is expected to retain 80% of its capacity after 500 cycles, but the numbers vary between devices. OnePlus, for example, says its Nord 4 smartphone will have 80% capacity or more after an industry-leading 1,600 cycles.

Where has Charge optimization been all along?

Phones today charge faster and last longer, while lithium-ion batteries are tricky to replace and recycle. This is why it makes sense for phone makers to focus on prolonging the lifespan of their phones' batteries. Charging optimization features have been available for a long time, but they've never been as widespread as they're about to be after the release of Android 15.

If the 80% limit is not available on your device, or you don't want to use it all the time, consider the low-tech approach of unplugging your phone once it gets there. AccuBattery on Android is a battery monitoring app that alerts you when your phone reaches 80%, so give it a try. If your Android phone doesn't charge, there are several fixes you can try before taking it to a repair shop.