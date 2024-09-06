Key Takeaways Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology offers enhanced accuracy for smart tags and keyless entry systems.

Channel Sounding in Android 15 will improve Bluetooth accuracy, security, and future device capabilities.

While the technology is promising, it may take time for widespread adoption across various devices and brands.

Ultra-wideband (UWB) has literally changed the way we use technology. While it's probably best known for providing added accuracy when locating smart tags. But it's also quite common to see the tech pop up in keyless entry systems for homes, offices, and even vehicles. Furthermore, it's also great for more mundane tasks like for file transfers, and can also be used to communicate with smart home devices as well. And while there are some huge benefits, unfortunately, UWB isn't all that common.

Related What is ultra-wideband? This communication standard is packed with tons of potential

It's available on most modern top-end phones that have been released over the past couple of years, like the Pixel and Galaxy S24 series. But it's definitely not as ubiquitous as Bluetooth, which can be found on pretty much any device that's been released over the past decade. Of course, Bluetooth trackers are common, but the technology is lacking, providing less range and accuracy. With that said, it looks like things could change in the near future, with something called Channel Sounding.

A new path for future Bluetooth devices

The news comes from Android Authority, sharing that the feature will apparently be supported in Android 15, set to be released sometime in the coming weeks. Channel Sounding is important because it allows Bluetooth devices a way to more accurately understand parameters like distance and direction.

Not only do you get the added benefits like the ones above, but because of this added accuracy, you also gain an extra layer of security as well, with the new tech providing less opportunity for man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks. Of course, while this is all quite exciting, we still don't have a clear idea of when this technology will actually find its way to consumers.

While Android 15 will support it upon release, we will still need to see devices take advantage of this tech in order for it to become a reality. Of course, we don't anticipate this to be a problem, as Bluetooth is quite common and is quickly adopted by a number of brands to make their products work better. For the most part, this is going to be a waiting game for sure.

But it's good to know that Bluetooth is getting a boost and Channel Sounding could provide a new future for smart keys, tags, and car entry systems that are not only more accurate but also more secure. For now, you'll be stuck with the current generation of smart tags, which are still pretty good, but there's definitely some excitement about what lies ahead.