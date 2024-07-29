Summary Android 15 Beta 4.1 was just released by Google, and signs point to a public release being near.

The new version has limited changes addressing call audio crash issues and retains the July 2024 security patch date of Beta 4.

With Google's beta development timeline ending in July and this version having such a minimal changelog, the public debut of Android 15 may be fast approaching.

Google's timeline for Android 15 beta development is all out of months, so we're likely very close to a public release. Supporting that theory, Google just announced the rollout of Android 15 Beta 4.1, which has such a minor changelog that we can't help but think it might just be the last prerelease update before a public debut.

Related Android 15: Leaks, timeline, and everything new in Beta 3 Here's what we know about Android 15 now that the next beta has landed

Google announced the new version on Reddit today, noting that it has a build number of AP31.240617.010 on most devices and ships with the July 2024 security patches. The update is available for all recent Pixel phone models, beginning with the Pixel 6 series, as long as you're enrolled in the Android Beta Program. Google only mentions fixes for a call audio crash in its release notes for this version:

The short changelog is a good sign for Android 15's public debut

Google says all Pixel devices that are already running one of its previous Android 15 beta builds will receive this update automatically within five days. The firmware is expected to reach all users within 24 hours, and we're already seeing it on many of our devices. The download clocks in at under 4MB on all phones we've tested thus far, so it really is a small version bump.

The fact that Google is pushing out such an insignificant bug fix release as we close out the final month on its initial Android 15 development timeline bodes well for a potential August launch of Android 15 stable. With the way things are lining up, we wouldn't be surprised to see Android 15 make its public debut on August 13 at Google's next hardware event.

To see if this new version is available, head to Settings → System → Software updates → System update → Check for update. Alternatively, you can use the manual method if your device's bootloader is unlocked, but you'll want to grab the OTA file or factory images first.

Thanks: Eduardo, Anthony, and Moshe