Summary Google has released Android 15 Beta 3.1 to fix bugs, including lock screen issues and biometric authentication problems.

The update still uses June 2024's security patches, likely due to the Android Security Bulletin for July not being posted yet.

Additional fixes for system stability, connectivity, and audio quality issues are included.

The Android 15 beta program hit its biggest milestone yet when Beta 3 took development into the Platform Stability stage on June 18, but Google's engineers aren't letting up yet. Just two weeks after the last update hit phones, Google has started seeding a minor version bump that aims to fix some of the most egregious remaining bugs.

Google announced Android 15 Beta 3.1 on Reddit today, noting a build number of AP31.240517.031 on most devices. Interestingly, it still ships with the June 2024 security patches despite being released in July, likely because the Android Security Bulletin for this month has yet to be published. Today's update focuses on fixing bugs, including an issue that caused the lock screen to prompt for a PIN when it wasn't needed yet, and another that made biometric face unlocking fail.

This minor update to Android 15 Beta 3 includes the following fixes: Fixed issues that caused the lock screen to intercept touch input and prompt the user to unlock the device, even when interacting with elements on the lock screen that don't require the device to be unlocked. (Issue #348101427, Issue #345873537)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused biometric face authentication to fail.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and audio quality.

The changelog describes it as a "minor update," and the download size seems to back that up, with the devices we've checked clocking in at around 60MB. To see if it's available for your enrolled Pixel, head to Settings → System → Software updates → System update → Check for update. Google says the update is already heading out to users and that all devices should have the update automatically applied within 5 days.

If you'd rather not wait, you can install the update right away using Google's first-party Android Flash Tool web UI or ADB. If you want to go that route, it's recommended that you have an unlocked bootloader, and unlocking this safety mechanism triggers a full factory data reset, so be aware of that if yours is not already unlocked. But if that's not a hurdle for you, all you'll need is the latest factory images or OTA file to get started.

