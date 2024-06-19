Summary Android 15 Beta 3 contains hints about a revamped Settings menu layout for easier navigation.

Sections like Account, Connectivity, Personalize, and more could organize top-level options in Android 15's Settings menu.

Android 15 will also include some other minor changes, such as the renaming of certain elements within Settings.

Android 15 Beta 3 officially landed yesterday, giving us another glimpse of what's new with the next major Android release. We've already learned that Android 15 will bring some key improvements to fingerprint scanning and the software could also introduce new smart home controls for the Pixel Tablet. A fresh revelation now explains how Google could rejig top-level options in the Settings menu with a visual overhaul.

The arrangement of the top-level items in Android 14's Settings menu is far from ideal, with options listed one after the other with no separation between items. Moreover, there's no definitive reasoning behind a particular option being where it is, adding to the confusion for new users. Thankfully, that's on course to change.

As Mishaal Rahman writes for Android Authority, Google could finally place some of these items in their own sections with Android 15 this fall. This will make them easier to identify, given the long list of options available in Android's Settings menu. This visually upgraded Settings menu doesn't appear to be live in Android 15 Beta 3, but an upcoming Android 15 release could make this live, according to Rahman.

A much-needed visual upgrade for Android's Settings menu

Top-level Settings in Android 14 vs A mockup of Android 15's Settings menu

Thanks to a detailed mockup by Android Authority, we're also treated to an unofficial preview of the rearranged Settings menu in Android 15. As you can see above, some of the items are rearranged, while a couple (Google and Digital Wellbeing & parental controls) are missing. These two options haven't been removed for good, Rahman writes, so they will likely end up in the Settings menu in a future Android 15 release, although it's unclear exactly where.

The report further reveals that these sections in the Settings menu will be named Account, Connectivity, Personalize, System info, Security & privacy, and Support. However, there are no headers detailing these sections individually as of right now.

Although the Account section currently has no items, Network & internet and Connected devices will find a home under Connectivity, while the Support section will contain Safety & emergency, Accessibility, and Tips & support. We presume options like Apps, Notifications, Sound & vibrations, Display, etc, will be placed under Personalize. Based on this and the mockup available above, the contents of the System info and Security & privacy sections are fairly self-explanatory.

Some minor changes are also in the offing

In addition to this visual overhaul for the Settings menu, Rahman also discovered a few small changes, such as the renaming of Device & app notifications inside Settings > Notifications to Notification read, reply & control. Similarly, the Turn screen on (Settings > Apps > Special app access) will be renamed to Screen turn-on control.

Google is also rewording the description of the Allow camera software extensions toggle from Settings > Security & privacy > More security & privacy by removing the mention of Eyes Free videography and replacing it with HDR, Night, or other camera extensions. While this may suggest Eyes free videography is not ready for prime time, the mention of other camera extensions indicates that its future reappearance cannot be ruled out.