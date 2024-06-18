Summary Android 15 Beta 3 introduces a new screen saver for Pixel tablets, bringing Home Controls front and center.

Users can access the "Home Controls" screen saver option by navigating to Settings menu.

This feature is not limited to Pixel tablets and can also be accessed on Pixel smartphones as well.

Earlier today, Android 15 Beta 3 made its debut on Pixel devices, bringing the OS into its final stages. From here on out, developers can focus on tuning their apps to perfection ahead of the public release of Android 15, which is slated to arrive sometime later this year. And while the new update has some interesting features like Private Space, Pixel Tablet owners are going to be seeing some welcome changes as well.

Beta 3 brings a new screen saver to life with visuals that will show off home controls when the unit is charging. The feature was spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, and should make the Pixel Tablet feel even more like a smart home display when docked, giving users easier access to control the smart devices connected to their home.

An easier way to control your smart home devices

Users can access this screen saver by heading into the Settings menu, then navigating to Display, and then Screen Saver. From there, users should see a "Home Controls" screensaver option. Now, as far as looks go, you're not getting something that looks entirely new here, but instead, this is just a new way to access the home controls.

The news outlets also reported that this new screen saver is not only limited to the Pixel Tablet, and can also be accessed on Pixel smartphones as well. Of course, if you want to give this all a try, you're going to need to install the beta, which can be done by enrolling your compatible device in the Android Beta Program.

If this all sounds a bit daunting to achieve, don't worry, we have a step-by-step guide to make it easier to understand. It will walk you through the process and get you up and running on the beta in no time. And if you're not quite ready yet to dive in, just be patient, as the official release will arrive eventually.