This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary Google is on a roll with Android 15 Beta updates, with Beta 2.2 already going out to eligible Pixel phones.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 fixes mobile data connection issues and various system stability problems.

Eligible devices in the Android Beta for Pixel program will receive an OTA update to Beta 2.2, resolving multiple issues.

We were disappointed when the I/O 2024 keynote came and went without an Android 15 announcement, but Google has been making up for it in the days since. On May 15, the company announced Android 15 Beta 2, then it came back less than a week later with Beta 2.1. Only a few days have passed since then, yet Beta 2.2 is already heading out to eligible Pixel phones.

Related Android 15: Leaks, timeline, and everything new Here's what we know about Android 15 now that the next beta has landed

Google announced the new version on Reddit today, noting that it has a build number of AP21.240305.006 on most devices. The release notes show the same May 2024 security patch level and 24.06.16 Play Services version as the last two betas, and they note the following fixes and resolved issues:

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 (May 2024) This minor update to Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 includes the following fixes: Fixed issues that sometimes caused mobile data connections to drop, even when the device was receiving a strong cellular signal. (Issue #322380000, Issue #315328193, Issue #318593420, Issue #327884305)

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability and connectivity. All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program that haven't taken an update to Android 15 Beta will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 2.2. Resolved issues Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 resolves the following issues and also includes fixes for some issues that are not noted here. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly while updating apps after the device was flashed.

Fixed issues that caused a device to display a blank, black screen after booting from flash.

Fixed an issue that caused a device to crash and display a blank, black screen after switching to a secondary user.

Fixed issues when always-on display mode was enabled that interfered with the "Double tap to wake" gesture and prevented the device from unlocking if the user tried to use their fingerprint to unlock the device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused battery information to not display correctly in the system settings, status bar, and on the lock screen.

Fixed issues that prevented device-to-device transfers and backup and restore from working.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and camera.

That pesky private space bug isn't mentioned in the changelog

The main issue addressed with Beta 2.1 earlier this week was a problem with the new private space feature that caused home screen app icons to be deleted. Two days ago, the company revealed the issue was still ongoing in certain cases and that it would continue looking into a fix. Beta 2.2 may finally resolve the issue, but it's not mentioned in any of the release notes, so we can't be certain.

The update is already rolling out to eligible Pixel phones that are enrolled in the beta program, but Google notes that it may take up to 24 hours to reach everyone. You can see if it's available for your phone by heading to Settings → System → Software update → System update and tapping the Check for updates button. Failing that, there's always the manual method of flashing either the OTA file or the factory images that Google just published.

Thanks: Eduardo