This was a huge week for fans and developers as Google shared its current and future ambitions during I/O 2024. Of course, AI is a huge part of the company's plans, with Gemini integration being touted in many of its products. It was clear that Google's interests lie elsewhere, since very little time was dedicated to Android during its keynote, but with that said, Beta 2 is now rolling out to supported devices.

While these betas have been pretty much exclusive to Pixel devices up until this point, new partners will now also gain access, which means, more people are getting early access to Android 15 ahead of its official release. As people spend more time with the latest beta, we're seeing new features pop up, with some being major, and others being smaller, like the newly redesigned volume panel.

New accessibility settings arrive with Android 15 Beta 2

In addition, it looks like a new accessibility feature has been put into place that allows for a high contrast setting that are now compatible with Google's dynamic Material You themes. Users can now access the new setting by long-pressing on any empty space on the home screen, then selecting Wallpaper & style. Of course, you can also head into the Settings menu, and navigate to the Wallpaper & style section to gain access as well.

One thing to note is that the new Color contrast setting will only show up in the Home Screen tab, and won't be available in the Lock Screen settings menu. As you can see from the images above, there are a lot of customization options with the new mode, with the ability to set the level of contrast, with both medium and high options. In addition, you can also maximize text contrast as well with either white or black text background options.

Now, eagle-eyed Android users will probably recognize this feature as something that has always been present, and you'll be correct, as Eduardo was quick to point this out in the Android Police Slack group. What Beta 2 brings is an easier way to access this menu, whereas in Android 14, users needed to activate Developer options and navigate to the setting by heading into System → Developer options → Contrast.

In contrast, Android 15 makes it simple and easy, which is great for those that need quick access to change this setting. If you want to give this or any other of the new Android 15 Beta 2 features a try, just make sure you have a compatible device, and sign up for the beta to gain access through the Android Beta Program.

Thanks: Eduardo