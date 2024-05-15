Summary Android 15 Beta 2 brings new features and developer-centric changes to improve the Android experience for users and developers alike.

Nothing Phone 2a users and other brands outside of Google's Pixel range will also have access to Android 15 beta builds, creating a smoother transition for users.

Beta 2 introduces efficient AV1 software decoding, better OpenGL performance, user-facing changes like private space, and developer-facing updates like new SDK requirements.

Google just wrapped up the keynote address for its annual developer conference yesterday, and while I/O gave us an in-depth look at everything Gemini and AI, the company surprisingly gave its newest hardware release, the Pixel 8a, just a few seconds of attention on-stage. Meanwhile, Google completely glossed over Android 15 and the second developer preview build that’s rolling out now. Here’s what has changed.

Google has been releasing developer preview builds for Android 15 since February, with the latest Beta 1.2 arriving late in April. We haven't seen an update since, but Beta 2 is reaching testers now, packing a laundry list of developer-centric changes — but before we get to those, there are bits which will improve the Android experience for everyone.

Shedding Pixel exclusivity

Yesterday, Carl Pei’s Nothing brand jumped the gun to announce it will be among the first few brands offering Nothing Phone 2a users access to the Android 15 beta builds outside of Google’s Pixel range of phones. Besides Nothing, Google has also partnered with other brands like Lenovo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and other brands which don’t have a strong foothold in the US, such as Tecno, Vivo, Honor, Oppo, Realme, and Iqoo.

Access to the Android beta on these devices will give developers an opportunity to optimize their creations for specific devices preemptively, instead of fixing them after the device OEMs announce their updates, eventually creating a smoother transition for users.

Efficient AV1 software decoding and better OpenGL

Earlier this year, we reported on YouTube switching to AV1 decoding by default. That’s partly because Beta 2 brings support for VideoLAN’s dav1d software decoder for AV1 to devices which lack hardware decode support. Using dav1d is optional for now, but Google's release notes for the beta confirm a future update will make it the new default.

Meanwhile, Beta 2 also modernizes GPU interaction for apps with support for ANGLE as an optional layer for apps that want to run OpenGL ES on top of Vulcan. This should deliver slightly improved graphics performance in demanding apps like games, and improve compatibility as well. Developers can find this setting in Android 15 Beta 2 under Settings → Developer options → Experimental: Enable ANGLE. In 2026, Google plans to make OpenGL/ES available only through ANGLE while retaining OpenGL support on all devices.

User-facing changes

While Android is already quite an evolved OS, there are several changes afoot to take the user experience to the next level. Here’s a short list of everything Beta 2 adds:

Create a private space: A separate user profile to safeguard certain apps and media from prying eyes. When locked, these apps will be paused and won’t show up in the app drawer, system share sheet, or Recents area.

An easier way to give apps partial access to just the latest media on your device

Better large-screen multitasking: Pin apps to the taskbar, save split-screen app combos for quick access.

PiP mode gets better at handling UI elements overlaid on top of the main UI.

Predictive Back is no longer a developer option and is available on all apps that have migrated properly.

Identify notifications without looking at your device with right vibration effects

New data types for Health Connect: Skin temperature and Training plans with completion goals and performance goals.

System-wide preference for how you are addressed in gendered languages (starting with French)

Developer-facing changes

For app developers, Android 15 Beta 2 also includes a bunch of relevant changes worth noting:

Foreground service changes: New 6-hour timeouts for data sync and media processing, and new requirements for starting foreground services.

Required support for 16KB page sizes: Available alongside 4KB page sizes to lower app launch times and reduce power draw during launch while speeding up device booting too.

Permission checks on content URIs

Secured background activity launches

Safer intents

New minimum targeted SDK

Modern internationalization via ICU 74: Includes Unicode 15.1 characters

CJK variable font

New Japanese Hentaigana font

Google has published a full changelog for all that’s new in this beta version. If you’re a developer playing an instrumental role in developing anything for Android, we strongly suggest you spend time perusing the documentation.