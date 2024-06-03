Summary Android 15 Beta 2.2 is here, bringing a bunch of quick patches to Pixel beta testers.

Google's latest hotfix addresses crucial bug fixes for NFC payments, the app drawer, and private space on Pixel devices.

It's Google's third Android 15 beta drop since I/O less than a month ago.

Even as Android's annual beta period continues onwards, you're always going to see bug fixes right up through release. To that end, Google is kicking off June with another hotfix for Android 15 Beta 2. While new versions of this year's beta should land on your Pixel within the next couple of weeks, Android 15 Beta 2.2 is targeting a handful of can't-ignore problems, including more private space issues, NFC payments, and more.

While Android 15 Beta 2.1 solely focused on delivering a "minor update" to address the company's new private space feature, Beta 2.2 is a little more far-reaching. Google has fixed problems with Wallet not allowing NFC payments to complete, app drawers failing to load when swiping up from the home screen, and a pesky green tint that appeared in 10-bit HDR video recordings. Private space has also seen some attention, with today's changelog suggesting the "remaining issues" with Android's new silo feature are fixed. Here's the full list of release notes:

This minor update to Android 15 Beta 2 includes the following fixes: Fixed remaining issues where creating a private space on a device for the first time removed app icons from the Home screen (or Home screens if more than one Home screen had been added). (Issue #340868295)

Fixed an issue with the Wallet role that prevented NFC payments from functioning in some cases. (Issue #340933949)

Fixed an issue where the app drawer didn't open when swiping up. (Issue #335798568)

Fixed an issue with NFC observe mode that prevented NFC payments from processing in some cases.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused videos that were recorded using 10-bit HDR to have a green tint.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, interactivity, and connectivity.

As always, don't expect Android 15 Beta 2.2 to be as stable as current Android 14 builds — even with these fixes, you're bound to run into some unexpected trouble. That said, if you are rocking this year's Android preview on your Pixel, this patch should make your life a lot easier. At the very least, you can go back to performing basic tasks like contactless payments or, you know, opening the app drawer.

As spotted by our tipster, today's update weighs in just shy of 58MB, significantly larger than the 12.12MB Android 15 Beta 2.1 rolled in as. If you're unwilling to wait for an OTA to appear on your Pixel, both OTA updates and factory images are available for flashing right now. If you still haven't enrolled in this year's beta period and you're thinking about doing it, this update might represent the first real stable taste of Android 15. Otherwise, you're probably better off waiting for Beta 3 later in June.

Thanks: Moshe