Google has been working on Android 15 for months, having released Developer Preview builds as far back as February 2024. The new version went public exactly two weeks ago with the release of Android 15 Beta 1, and Google was fast to issue a follow-up build, with Beta 1.1 rolling out earlier this week. The company is right back at it with another release today meant to address a few glaring issues.

Announced on Reddit, Google has started seeding the OTA for what it's calling a patch. The release notes support that sentiment, lacking any mention of new functionality, and instead, listing a handful of fixes for some fairly major bugs. People who were experiencing issues with apps crashing or not responding, excessive battery drain, a broken back gesture, and screen flicker will be particularly excited about this update.

This minor update to Android 15 Beta 1 includes the following fixes: Fixed an issue that sometimes caused apps to freeze and display an "Application Not Responding" message. (Issue #328865524)

Fixed a system performance issue that caused excessive battery drain in some cases. (Issue #335718464, Issue #335188185)

Fixed an issue that caused the system Settings app to crash when trying to add a fingerprint. (Issue #334035378, Issue #335481930)

Fixed an issue that prevented the system back gesture from working in some cases. (Issue #331303569, Issue #334738577)

Fixed an issue that could cause the screen to flicker repeatedly. (Issue #325555461)

The new version has a build number of AP31.240322.027, and it uses the same April 2024 security patches as the first two beta releases. People enrolled in the beta program with a Pixel 6 or newer are already receiving the OTA for this build, which clocks in at under 15MB on most devices.

To check if the new version is available to you, head to Settings → System → Software update → System update and tap the Check for updates button. You may have to tap the button more than once to trigger the download, but if all else fails, there's always the manual method of flashing the factory images or sideloading the OTA file.