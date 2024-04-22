Summary Google has released Android 15 Beta 1.1, fixing NFC issues and Developer Options crashes.

The new version has a build number of AP31.240322.023 and a security patch level of April 2024.

Beyond resolving the NFC problems and Developer Options crashes, this build also fixes update issues and text clipping when printing.

Android 15 releases technically started back in February with Google's first developer preview of the new version, but the pre-release program really only kicked off in earnest about ten days ago with Android 15 Beta 1. This was the first iteration of the OS that was intended for public testing, and the testers have certainly done their job already, discovering dozens of major bugs with the firmware. To that end, Google is already back with a second public beta version of Android 15.

Related Android 15: Leaks, timeline, and everything new in Beta 1 Here's what we know about Android 15 now that the first beta has landed

Google announced Android 15 Beta 1.1 on Reddit today, calling it a "patch version," but there's enough to be excited about if you're planning on installing this build on your daily driver. The new version has a build number of AP31.240322.023 and a security patch level of April 2024 on supported devices, which include all Pixel devices starting with the Pixel 6. The release notes mention the following fixes:

The NFC problems were the most glaring ones with Beta 1. The functionality was largely broken in Google's first public release, and opening the menu under Settings → Connected devices → Connection preferences → NFC yielded a blank page devoid of any options. A close second to that was an issue that prevented some users from getting the new version — after installing Android 15 Beta 1 and rebooting, these people were greeted by Android 14 after the system evidently rolled back the installation.

The update is already rolling out — if you're enrolled in the beta program, you should see it if you head to Settings → System → Software update → System update and tap the Check for updates button. It's a relatively small OTA, clocking in at under 30MB in the devices we've tested, but it does take a while to install. If you'd rather use the manual method, you can sideload the OTA file or flash the factory images now that they're available on Google's site.